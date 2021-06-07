Kering, Chanel, Burberry: fashion on parental leave





Organizations that go beyond statutory rights to offer improved parental leave and compensation will be more attractive, says Claire McCartney, senior advisor on resources and inclusion at the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), the HR professional body with 150,000 members worldwide. . Small businesses that don’t have the funds to deliver enhanced benefits should take a more personal approach, she continues. You might be surprised at the little changes that could make a huge difference for parents, without costing the company a lot of money, she says. It pays to be proactive. In his 2020 survey of 3,090 working parents, the UK charity Working Families found that in family-friendly workplaces 59% of employees would be happier, 52% would be more likely to stay with their employer and 51% would feel more motivated and productive. It’s one thing to have policies in place and to make statements of intent, but brands need to strengthen those policies until they become part of the culture, Mason says. Brands can foster an open and supportive culture by sharing how different employees, especially fathers and those less likely to take parental leave, work to meet their family responsibilities, offering regular information on policies available and leaving a space for parents to talk about their needs and feedback ideas for further support, adds McCartney. Supporting parents in the transition to work and the years after is just as important as providing generous time off, says McCartney. Burberry has created guides for leaders to help them with this transition, while others have implemented development programs. Closing the pay gap Many organizations are trying to create transparency around the parental pay gap, Owings explains. It took a decade to catch up with the impact of the latest financial crisis on women and minorities in senior management, so there is a big mountain to climb now. Kering aims to close the gender pay gap by 2025. Chanel claims a robust annual pay equity review process, according to which parental and other leaves do not have a negative effect on compensation. To ensure this, it removed the automatic pro-rata annual bonus traditionally associated with leave, and removed artificial caps on salary promotions, which have historically perpetuated pay gaps based on past leave. It was very important to tackle disparities between markets and create the conditions for a cohesive and fair experience, while challenging gender role stereotypes, says Claire Isnard, global head of human resources and management. the organization. Besides being the right thing to do, creating a cutting edge policy is extremely beneficial in retaining and attracting top talent. There is also work to be done to update freelance benefits, as a large population of freelancers and third-party partner employees may lack generous leave and support policies. Kerings policies only apply to direct employees, as do Burberrys, although Bourne says the brand encourages its partners to adopt similar arrangements and to work according to its ethical code of conduct, global diversity policy and development. inclusion and its universal responsible business principles.

