Men jump on the cosmetic treatment bandwagon, this is what turns out to be the most popular





There is no denying that plastic surgery and injectables are on the rise. Here, Kelsey Ferencak uncovers what makes Australian men jump on the cosmetics train.

It’s no secret that cosmetic surgery and cosmetic treatments are booming around the world. From Botox to boob jobs, what was once kept a secret (literally and figuratively) is now completely normal – as it should be, and guys are hopping on the bandwagon. “Men have become more and more comfortable with the treatments in recent years. Decades ago, when I started in the cosmetics industry, it was more low-key and there was even some associated embarrassment for a noticeable percentage, ”says Dr Naomi McCullum, founder of Manse Clinics and member of the board of directors of the Cosmetic Physicians College of Australasia (CPCA), whose male clientele represents 15% of its clientele. “Fortunately, society has made progress in the way we think about it and men now have more pleasure in taking care of themselves. “ Plastic surgeon and owner of Artist Dr Jack Zoumaras agrees, although only 5-10% of his clients are men, the increase is real. “Social media is the driving force behind its popularity, and often their partners encourage them to try treatment after making an appointment with them,” he explains. So what is proving to be the most popular in the clinic? Anti-wrinkle injections lead the way, followed by dermal fillers for the removal of bulk and veins, freckles and moles. “Men love more ‘natural’ looking treatments like Threads, Sculptra and fat blasting procedures – they also take care of their skin with lasers,” says Dr. McCullum. “Masculinization treatments like jaw fillers and chin fillers are very popular and will continue to grow. I always highly recommend treatments that remove fat from the double chin (Liposuction and Belkyra) because the satisfaction rate when you sharpen and create a strong jaw is very high. It does a lot for their aesthetics and for their prevention of aging as well. “ “We live in a very image-conscious and appearance-driven society and, at the end of the day, we just want to look and feel the best we can,” says Paras Cladakis, Skin Therapist, 25 years, who follows an impressive skin-centric routine. “I have problem skin, so at two to four week intervals I have chemical peels, skin needles, and microdermabrasions, supported by LED light treatments three times a week. Every few months I do something more drastic or intense like broadband laser light therapy, non-ablative laser or HIFU for skin tightening and maintenance. By working in industry, injectables also come into play. When it comes to surgery, the biggest driving force behind going under the knife is looking less tired, according to Dr. Zoumaras. “Eyelid surgery is great for looking refreshed and younger – especially the upper eyelid to remove excess skin and the lower eyelids to remove fat pockets and shadows.” But it’s not just faces that get all the attention, body care is also in fashion. Cladakis turns to Coolsculpting and Emsculpt to target stubborn pockets of fat and build muscle. Looking at the upcoming trends, penis enlargements and new advancements in hair restoration are becoming more and more popular thanks to their minimal downtime. Overall, the premise is simple: treatments should serve us, not the other way around. It’s not about looking like someone else (sorry Chris Hemsworth), but rather looking like a better, refreshed version of yourself.

