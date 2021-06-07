Fashion
10 specific things every fashion girl will wear when traveling this summer
While it seems like all everyone can think of or talk about lately is summer vacation, you’re not the only one that’s being noticed. We are all excited to get out and travel safe again, even if it is for a UK holiday. For my part, I’ve been busy looking for items to wrap and have come across quite a few pieces that I know will be in every fashion girl’s Instagram post.
If you’re wondering what accessory, swimwear, dress, and footwear trends are on the horizon for summer 2021, travel photos are a great way to find them because we usually pack our coolest parts for travel (or is it just me?) So whether you’re heading out to sea, country, or town, it might help to read this before making your packing list.
Scroll through 10 specific things fashion girls will be wearing on vacation this summer and shop my picks for each one.
Bucket hats
The bucket hat trend is well known at this point, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Plus, I’m there for any extra sun protection I can get.
Buy Bucket Hats:
Ganni Leopard print bob (75)
Osrée Lumire Lurex Bucket Hat (92)
Pink swimwear
Bubblegum pink is about to be the biggest swimwear trend of the summer.
Buy pink swimwear:
Hunza G Iris crinkled jersey swimsuit (140)
H&M High leg swimsuit (ten)
Summer Camp Jewelry
Y2K-inspired jewelry that is reminiscent of something you might have made in college will only become a trend as the weather warms. Listen to me carefully.
Buy Summer Camp Jewelry:
Roxanne assoulin Starburst enamel and gold tone choker (120)
Monki Charm bracelet (6)
Mini skirts
Fun fact you may already know: Mini skirts are by far the biggest skirt trend this year, and they’re made for a fun night out.
Mini-skirt shop:
Reformation Margot skirt (98)
H&M Linen blend skirt (18)
Colorful heels
Like it or not, people are wearing heels in particular again, fun heels in saturated hues. (Even better if paired with other bright colors.)
Shop for colorful heels:
Zara High heel sandals with bow detail (46)
Bottega Veneta Embossed leather mules (655)
Cut Out Dresses
Most of the big summer 2021 trends are about showing off a little skin, and what better place to do that than on vacation?
Shop for cutout dresses:
Staud Margherita dress (255)
Elves Market Black Linen Beatrice Dress (135)
Crop tops
Fashionable girls love crop tops, so you can bet they’ll pack them on every trip this summer.
Shop the crop tops:
H&M Ribbed tank top (ten)
& other stories Buttoned Tie Crop Top (55)
Wraparound sunglasses
If you are wondering what the next big sunglasses trend is, I predict it will be wrap around sunglasses like the ones your mom may have owned in the 80s. There is already some solid evidence on Instagram, so you will have to maybe trust me.
Buy wraparound sunglasses:
Mykita X Helmut Lang Wrap Sunglasses (643)
Balenciaga Wraparound Sunglasses Bb0158s (436)
Short Sleeve Shirts
Square shirts are easy and cool, and they make a great addition to bike shorts or a bikini. The more oversized it is, the better.
Buy Camp Shirts:
Dries Van Noten Cala printed poplin shirt (305)
H&M Resort shirt (18)
English embroidery
Perhaps the prettiest trend of the bunch, white eyelets (especially in the form of tops and dresses) are timeless and sweet. It’s a thing every summer, but noticeably this summer.
Buy parts with white eyelets:
Sea Hazel Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress (315)
Mango English Embroidery Cotton Dress (50)
Then the biggest fall / winter 2021 fashion trends to know.
This piece originally appeared on Who What Wear US
