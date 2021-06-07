Fashion
Beyonce in strapless leather mini dress looks like a million dollars, see photos
Beyonce set the internet on fire after sharing photos of herself wearing a strapless leather mini dress and embellished sweater. She wore the dress to a game she attended with Jay-Z in Brooklyn.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
POSTED JUNE 07, 2021 1:09 PM IST
Beyoncé is a fashion icon and rightly so. Recently, Queen Bey with Jay-Z arrived to watch the Brooklyn Nets play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. And it wouldn’t be an understatement to say that the Grammy winner took the court style up a notch with her glam ensemble. Often times, the singer delights her followers on Instagram by sharing images of her looking like an absolute diva. She did the same today when she shared photos of herself wearing the same outfit she donned for the game.
Taking to her social media page, Beyonce shared photos of herself wearing a leather mini dress and an embellished sweater. The strapless mini dress featured a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuated the singer’s curves nicely. As for the sweater, it was adorned with silver ornaments and black leather inserts. the Crazy in Love the singer set the internet on fire with the sultry ensemble.
The singer accessorized the minidress with a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps, a sparkling choker, rings and futuristic shield-shaped sunglasses. As for her braids, Beyonce left them open in a parting down the middle. Glowing skin, nude lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, and mascara-laden lashes completed her makeup. The ensemble the singer chose to wear looked ready for a red carpet or fashion show. However, the fact that Beyonce wore it for a match makes it all the more incredible.
Beyonce often posts photos of her latest looks on the photo sharing app. Recently, she shared another set of images showing the singer killing herself in a black dress with a thigh-high slit. The button-down ensemble was accompanied by a wide OTT belt, trendy jewelry, open braids and the singer’s signature subtle makeup.
Take a look at the pictures:
Check out some of Beyonce’s latest looks that left her fans speechless:
What do you think of the Beyoncé ensemble?
