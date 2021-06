LVMH’s billion dollar department store La Samaritaine reopens in Paris after 16 years

The Samaritan closed its doors in 2005 following fire safety issues but after undergoing a daring and innovative renovation project, the iconic department store belonging to LVMH is finally reopening on June 19, 2021. The transformation of the legendary department store was led by a dream team made up of the Japanese firm, winner of the Pritzker Prize Sanaa, the French architect Édouard François, the American designer Peter Marino and the heritage specialist Jean-François Lagneau. Originally founded in 1870 by Ernest Coagnacq and Louise Jaÿ as a small family shop, it then evolved into a shopping destination that revolutionized traditional distribution. Thanks to its ideal location, located between the Louvre and Notre-Dame, it has become an architectural masterpiece with its blend of Art Nouveau and Art Deco. Today, following a nearly $ 1 billion LVMH-backed renovation project, La Samaritaine is poised to become one of the most expensive department stores in the world, for the crazy rich. Read also: The iconic Champs-Elysées will be given a facelift after the 2024 Olympic Games

La Samaritaine will include more than 600 brands including 40 exclusive, 96 social housing units, five-star restaurants and one five-star White horse hotel with 72 rooms costing US $ 1,270 per night. It has over 215,000 square feet of retail space, over 161,000 square feet of office space and even a kindergarten. Other new features include a Christian Dior space and the DFS duty-free shop. As well as being a luxury shopping destination, the iconic structure retains its historic facade after restoration. The original architect, Frantz Jourdain and his iconic multicolored glazed tiles which are currently hidden under a stone-colored wash have been renovated. The glass roof rebuilt according to the original structure of 1905, the monumental staircase, the renovated Art Nouveau decor and the Jourdan room regain their former glory. After a 16-year closure, a large-scale 30-month renovation program and multiple scheduling delays, La Samaritaine finally opens its doors on June 22 or 23, coinciding with Paris Fashion Week for men’s clothing. The adjoining Cheval Blanc hotel, the exclusive chain’s first outpost, does not yet have an opening date. La Samaritaine is just one of the last renovation projects in Paris after the Champs-Élysées, the Center Pompidou and the Louvre. See also: The Louvre gets a makeover as it is closed during the pandemic

