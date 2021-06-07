Fashion
Fashion editors and other shoppers agree these are the best blue jeans
Why, hello there. We’re here to discuss one of the most classic items you can have in your wardrobe. Yes you guessed itBlue jeans. You can’t deny the power of perfect pair of jeans. This ideal staple is not only incredibly versatile and can be dressed up or down, but this A + fit also brings ease and effortlessness to any offering.
Sure, you might have a must-have style that you’ve worn a few times, but if you’re looking to add a new pair to your wardrobe or want to try something a little different, we’ve picked out some of the best pairs. of jeans for you below. The silhouettes in question are actually favorites of fashion editors and other buyers. Basically, our team members covet many of the brands in question, and the styles are cutting edge as well, as they are often rated with four stars and above by critics.
Keep scrolling to check out the premium jeans in lighter and darker washes, separated by different styles.
Straight leg jeans
Blue straight leg jeans really are as timeless and classic as they get. Whether a pair per Levi’s or Agolde, this style is a staple in the wardrobes of many.
Levi’s Wedgie Icon Jeans ($ 98)
Agolde Vintage Lana Crop mid-rise straight-leg jeans ($ 188)
H&M High waist mom jeans ($ 30)
Madewell The perfect vintage jeans ($ 128)
& other stories Favorite fit cropped jeans ($ 89)
Skinny jeans
Although polarized to some, skinny jeans are basically a timeless fit at this point. This look is quite chic with the printed blouse, jeans and sneakers.
expert Olivia sculpting skinny jeans ($ 90)
Agolde Ultra High Rise Pinch Skinny Jeans ($ 168)
John 1822 Skinny butter jeans ($ 39)
7 for all mankind Skinny jeans ($ 168)
Mott & Bow Mid-rise skinny jeans ($ 108)
Spirit and wisdom Ab-Solution High Rise Raw Hem Skinny Jeans ($ 88)
Worn jeans
If you want to add a cool touch to your everyday look, consider a cute pair of distressed jeans for a mood of the moment.
Agolde Loose Mid Rise 90s Jeans ($ 198)
BlankNYC Madison Distressed Straight Leg Ankle Jeans ($ 98)
H&M High waist mom jeans ($ 40)
Re / Done Loose high waist jeans ($ 275)
Good American Good Legs Frayed Hem Cropped Jeans ($ 159)
Bootcut and flare jeans
These bootcut and flare styles have continued to gain popularity in recent seasons.
Paige Laurel Canyon high-rise jeans ($ 239)
Levi’s Bootcut Ribcage Jeans ($ 108)
Spirit and wisdom Ab-Solution Luxe Touch bootcut jeans ($ 88)
Warp + Weft Bootcut jeans ($ 98)
Joe’s Jean Molly high-rise flared jeans ($ 188)
Loose jeans
Relaxed jeans with loose silhouettes are another style that has reigned supreme recently.
Levi’s Ribcage straight ankle jeans ($ 98)
expert Relaxed jeans with layered waistband ($ 100)
Zara Baggy jeans ($ 40)
Frame Le Baggy wide-leg high-waisted jeans ($ 278)
Following, discover stylish denim outfits.
This article originally appeared on Who what to wear
Read more about Who What Wear
