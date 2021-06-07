Balog secures first All Star victory of mainstream fashion career, Arenz releases first PDTR 360 Sprint car triumph of 2021

by Jeff Pederson

Pedal Down Promotions

(PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS) June 5, 2021 With temperatures soaring through the mid-90s, the action at the Plymouth Dirt Track at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth, Wisconsin was equally hot and intense on a night out. all-in-Sprint Car competition featuring the nationally touring FloRacing All Star circuit champions presented by the Mobil 1 410 Sprint Car Series in conjunction with the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association regional series on Saturday June 5th.

In the headliner of the 30 All Star-IRA rounds, Bill Balog, 10-time IRA champion of Hartland, put in an exemplary performance en route to his first career victory on the All Star Circuit of Champions A on which he described as one of his favorites. tracks in the country.

Sheboygan’s Travis Arenz sailed to his first main triumph of the 2021 campaign Plymouth Dirt Track Racing 360 Sprint Car A in the 25-lap main event.

After winning the All Star-IRA Quick Qualifying honors with a fastest lap of 11.357 seconds and winning the first All Star-IRA four-lap sprint, Bill Balog took pole position for the flagship 30-lap evening event.

At the green flag, second starter Ian Madsen of St. Marys, NSW, Australia took the lead with Balog taking second. In the third round, Balog attempted a sliding job in the second round, but Madsen fended off the initial challenge of the 128 IRA A main winners.

Two laps later, Balog came back with the same movement in the second corner and held on to take first place. The North Pole, Alaska native then fled and hid off the pitch as he built a half-turn cushion on Madsen in the 13th round.

As Balog skillfully made his way through heavy traffic, third starter Spencer Bayston of Lebanon, Ind., Who replaced injured Justin Peck at the wheel of Buch Motorsports’ No.13 car, moved to challenge Madsen for the second start. on the 21st round.

A lap later, Bayston bypassed Madsen to grab second place. However, Madsen regained the place in lap 24 before Madsen regained it in the 27th. On the 18th round, eighth starter Rico Abreu of St. Helena, Calif. Stepped in to put pressure on Madsen for second place.

With Balog leading the pack, Madsen and Abreu fought an epic duel for second place on the last two circuits.

Balog, who is in his first full season as a regular on the All Star Circuit of Champions this year, managed to secure his first career victory at the All Star Circuit of Champions A with a comfortable six-second lead in the race without Warning. to claim the winner’s prize of $ 6,000.

Madsen crushed Abreu for second, Abreu took third, Bayston was fourth and All Star Circuit of Champions points leader Tyler Courtney of Indianapolis, Indiana, who started sixth, came back fifth.

I want to thank everyone who supports this team, said Balog on victory lane. We made this deal to work with the All Stars in late last fall and through the winter. It’s incredible. I was afraid he would be passed in traffic. I found myself behind someone who almost turned once and I was getting a little tight running the cushion in traffic.

It was a good kind of tight, because I was able to stick it in the middle and slide the guys up to get through the doubled traffic, he said. The guys have been working on this car to improve it and it is performing really well at the moment.

Madsen was happy with his second place finish, but remains eager to secure his first All Star Circuit of Champions victory of the 2021 season.

Bill [Balog] did a terrific job tonight, Madsen said. He just spanked us. I have to thank my team for giving me a great car. I am grateful to have such a great team behind me. We have been consistent with a lot of good finishes this year. Hopefully we can break through and get a win soon.

Abreu was satisfied with his podium effort in his first official Main A start on the Plymouth Dirt Track.

My guys have been working hard on the car and it’s been getting better and better lately, said Abreu. All of their hard work is leading us in a better direction. The track team gave us a great track to run on tonight and I’m grateful for that and for all the support from the fans here tonight.

In the 25-lap main event of the PDTR 360 Sprint Car A, West Bend poleman Kevin Karnitz took the lead on the first lap with front row outside starter Tony Wondra of Campbellsport slipping into second right from the start.

In the fourth lap, fourth starter Travis Arenz used the outer groove to work his way to second place. Two laps later, Arenz passed the low Karnitz with high movement in turn four. Karnitz struggled briefly to regain first place. However, Arenz resisted Karnitz’s push and quickly walked away.

On lap 14, two-time PDTR 360 Sprint Car champion Brandon McMullen of Oshkosh, who started in 10the, moved to fourth position as Arenz started to make his way through slower traffic. On lap 21, McMullen moved up to second and was quickly closing in on Arenz as the race came to a close.

Arenz held on to claim his fifth career triumph in the PDTR 360 Sprint Car Main Event and 14e Midwest Sprint Car Association career A-main victory in the non-stop event. McMullen was second, 2011 PDTR 360 Sprint Car champion Ben Schmidt of Howards Grove, who started eighth, was third, Karnitz was fourth and Wondra completed the top five.

Jordan Goldesberry from Springfield, Ill. won the 12-lap All Star-IRA B main race and Waupun’s Will Gerrits won the 15-lap PDTR 360 Sprint Car B main race B.

The 100% Sprint Car event, sponsored by JDL Automotive, drew a near-full crowd of spectators, along with a total of 68 Sprint Cars, including 36 All Star-IRA 410 Sprint Cars and 32 PDTR 360 Sprint Cars.

At the pre-race opening ceremonies, PDTR paid tribute to Dave Deicher, who raced the Plymouth Dirt Track and other area tracks for 30 years before serving as a flagman for PDTR for many years. . Deicher died on Sunday May 30 at the age of 69.

PDTR stock is expected to resume on Saturday June 12 with stock in the PDTR 360 Sprint Car, Late Model, Grand National and B Mod divisions.

Grandstand doors open at 4.30 p.m. with hot laps at 5.30 p.m. and race at 6 p.m.

The new book 70 Years of Plymouth Dirt Track Racing by Dennis Darovich of Sheboygan and George Baumann of Waupun, covering every racing season at the Plymouth Dirt Track at Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth, Wis. 1950-2020 will be available for purchase at every race during the 2021 PDTR season, as well as at the Sheboygan County Fair office during regular business hours and online at www.amazon.com and www.barnesandnoble.com.

FLORACING ALL STAR CIRCUIT DES CHAMPIONS-BUMPER TO BUMPER INTERSTATE RACING ASSOCIATION 410 SPRINT CARS

Qualification

1, Bill Balog 13.357 2, Kyle Reinhardt 11.469 3, Cap Henry 11.488 4, Zeb Wise 11.536 5, Carson Short 11.536 6, Rico Abreu 11.672 7, Ian Madsen 11.680 8, Jake Blackhurst 11.696 9, Paul McMahan 11.701 10, Tyler Courtney 11.729 11, Jeremy Schultz 11.737 12, Spencer Bayston 11.741 13, Scotty Thiel 11.764 14, Sean Rayhall 11.784 15, Josh Schneiderman 11.815 16, Scotty Neitzel 11.819 17, TJ Michael 11.845 18, Joe B. Miller 11.881 19, Robbie Pribnow 11.906, 20, Hunter Schuerenberg 11.913 21, Kyle Schuett 11.954 22, Jordan Goldesberry 12.002 23, Dave Uttech 12.029 24, Cory Eliason 12.037 25, Skylar Gee 12.047 26, Kris Spitz 12.106 27, Russel Borland 12.172 28, Blake Nimee 12.201 29, Hunter Custer 12.211 30, Greg Wilson 12.229 31, Danny Schlafer 12.314 32, Brian Kristan 12.359 33, Josh Walter 12.380 34, Jereme Schroeder 12.649 35, Bryce Schmitt 12.733 36, Andy Rein 13.480.

HEAT 1

1, Cap Henry 2, Zeb Wise 3, Bill Balog 4, Carson Short 5, Kyle Reinhardt 6, Dave Uttech 7, Hunter Custer 8, Sean Rayhall 9, Scott Neitzel (DNS).

HEAT 2

1, Joe B. Miller 2, Rico Abreu 3, Robbie Pribnow 4, Cory Eliason 5, Jake Blackhurst 6, Jordan Goldesberry 7, Josh Walter 8, Jeremy Schroeder 9, Andy Rein.

HEAT 3

1, Spencer Bayston 2, Jeremy Schultz 3, Hunter Schuerenberg 4, Josh Schneiderman 5, Paul McMahan 6, Russel Borland 7, Kris Spitz 8, Bryce Schmitt 9, Greg Wilson.

HEAT 4

1, Tyler Courtney 2, Ian Madsen 3, TJ Michael 4, Kyle Schuett 5, Skylar Gee 6, Danny Schlafer 7, Brian Kristan 8, Blake Nimee 9, Scott Thiel.

DASHBOARD 1

1, Bill Balog 2, Spencer Bayston 3, Kyle Reinhardt 4, Zeb Wise 5, Joe B. Miller.

DASHBOARD 2

1, Ian Madsen 2, Paul McMahan 3, Tyler Courtney 4, Rico Abreu 5, Cap Henry.

B MAIN

1, Jordan Goldesberry 2, Hunter Custer 3, Greg Wilson 4, Dave Uttech 5, Russel Borland 6, Kris Spitz 7, Jereme Schroeder 8, Josh Walter 9, Blake Nimee 10, Scotty Neitzel 11, Brian Kristan 12, Bryce Schmitt 13, Andy Rein 14, Sean Rayhall 15, Danny Schlafer 16, Scotty Thiel (DNS).

A MAIN

1, Bill Balog 2, Ian Madsen 3, Rico Abreu 4, Spencer Bayston 5, Tyler Courtney 6, Paul McMahan 7, Cory Eliason 8, Kyle Reinhardt 9, Cap Henry 10, Hunter Schuerenberg 11, Zeb Wise 12, Joe B. Miller 13, Carson Short 14, Jeremy Schultz 15, Jordan Goldesberry 16, Robbie Pribnow 17, TJ Michael 18, Jake Blackhurst 19, Greg Wilson 20, Skylar Gee 21, Josh Schneiderman 22, Kyle Schuett 23, Dave Uttech 24, Hunter Custer.

KRISTINE HARTMANN PLEASANTVIEW IMMOBILIER 360 SPRINT CARS

HEAT 1

1, Justin Erickson 2, Matt Rechek 3, Doug Wondra 4, Tyler Brabant 5, Brandon Berth 6, Katelyn Krebsbach 7, Tom Kreutz 8, Mike Yurmanovich.

HEAT 2

1, Chris Clayton 2, Ben Schmidt 3, Adam Miller 4, Preston Ruh 5, Tim Haddy 6, Tyler Davis 7, Jack Vanderboom 8, Josh Teunissen.

HEAT 3

1, Tony Wondra 2, Brandon McMullen 3, Kurt Davis 4, Blake Wondra 5, Austin Hartmann 6, Chris Larson 7, Jordan Paulsen 8, Scott Conger.

HEAT 4

1, Justin Miller 2, Travis Arenz 3, Kevin Karnitz 4, Bill Taylor 5, Alex Pokorski 6, Will Gerrits 7, Lance Fassbender 8, Dylan Winkel.

B MAIN

1, Will Gerrits 2, Lance Fassbender 3, Blake Wondra 4, Preston Ruh 5, Bill Taylor 6, Tyler Davis 7, Scott Conger 8, Jordan Paulsen 9, Tom Kreutz 10, Jack Vanderboom 11, Austin Hartmann 12, Katelyn Krebsbach 13, Josh Teunissen 14, Chris Larson 15, Dylan Winkel 16, Mike Yurmanovich (DNS).

A MAIN

1, Travis Arenz 2, Brandon McMullen 3, Ben Schmidt 4, Kevin Karnitz 5, Tony Wondra 6, Justin Miller 7, Justin Erickson 8, Matt Rechek 9, Chris Clayton 10, Kurt Davis 11, Adam Miller 12, Brandon Berth 13, Doug Wondra 14, Tyler Brabant 15, Lance Fassbender 16, Alex Pokorski 17, Will Gerrits 18, Preston Ruh 19, Bill Taylor 20, Tyler Davis 21, Tim Haddy 22, Blake Wondra.