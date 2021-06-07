Ben Roberts-Smith’s Allegation of Killing Unarmed Man Ridiculous, Court Says | Ben roberts smith

The most dramatic murder to have been committed by Australian soldier Ben Roberts-Smith that he kicked an unarmed Afghan civilian and handcuffed off a cliff before ordering him to shoot has been emphatically denied by his legal team, who says the allegation is ridiculous and that the man’s murder was justified.

The high-profile defamation trial of Victoria Cross recipients over war crimes allegations began in Sydney on Monday, with his lawyer Bruce McClintock SC opening his case in a combative manner, claiming those accusing Roberts-Smith were fabulists without credibility, or failures as soldiers motivated by jealousy.

The alleged murder of an Afghan farmer named Ali Jan, in the village of Darwan on September 11, 2012, has become the centerpiece in a string of wrongdoing allegations made against Roberts-Smith.

In newspaper defense documents in court, it is alleged that Ali Jan was handcuffed during a raid on Darwan. As helicopters came to extract the Australian soldiers, Roberts-Smith allegedly took Jan to the edge of a small cliff and forced him to kneel.

Roberts then allegedly kicked him in the stomach, causing him to fall back over the cliff and land in the dry bed of the creek below. The impact of the fall on the dried up stream below was so great that it knocked Ali Jans’ teeth out of his mouth.

[Roberts-Smith] ordered a soldier under his command to kill Ali Jan, which he did.

McClintock said on the first day of the court hearing that the execution-type murder never happened and that the man killed was an observer, an enemy scout who reported the movements of the soldiers to the militants.

He said Roberts-Smith was walking behind another soldier across a dry creek bed at the end of the mission in Darwan where helicopters would extract them back to the base.

The soldier known in court documents as Person 11 climbed a small embankment, between one and two meters high, and immediately became involved in a shootout.

He [Roberts Smith] saw Person 11 engage, that is, open fire, McClintock said. [Roberts Smith] then scaled the embankment himself, he fired two or three shots at a lookout in a cornfield. He saw the dust from his bullets bite the ground, he was 2 to 5 meters from the observer.

McClintock said it is not known which soldiers killed the observer on the ground, but the killing was in accordance with the soldiers’ rules of engagement. The man was found with a radio, he said.

The allegation is in fact ludicrous, that my client killed an unarmed man outside in full view. This does not happen.

If someone by the name of Ali Jan is dead, it is because he was a lookout, sitting in a cornfield rightfully killed by [Roberts-Smith] or Person 11.

McClintock said there were no witnesses who could attest to the alleged execution.

[Roberts Smith] never killed anyone outside of the rules of engagement, McClintock said.

The trial will hear from soldiers who were in Darwan that day, as well as Afghan villagers there as well, and members of the Ali Jans family.

Roberts-Smith, 42, is suing the newspapers for defamation over a series of reports published in 2018 which he claims to be defamatory because they describe him as someone who broke the moral and legal rules of military engagement and committed crimes. war crimes, including murder.

Roberts-Smith has consistently denied the allegations, claiming they were false, unfounded, and without any basis in truth.

The court heard on Monday that newspapers alleged Roberts-Smith had committed six murders, on five occasions, while deployed to Afghanistan as a member of the SAS regiment. He is also accused of harassing his comrades and of having committed domestic violence.

McClintock told the court the allegations could not stand, that there was no evidence to support those allegations and said an allegation of unlawful homicide, later withdrawn by the newspapers, was an allegation scandalous to do without proof and warranted the highest award of aggravated damages. never in this country.

It is a case of courage, dedication to duty, self-sacrifice and, perhaps most important of all, surpassing soldier skills on the one hand. On the other hand, it is dishonest journalism, corrosive jealousy, cowardice and lies led by bitter people, jealous of [Roberts-Smiths] courage and success, aided by gullible journalists.

McClintock pointed out to Judge Anthony Besanko: War is violent and sometimes it takes soldiers to kill the enemy.

He said critics of Roberts-Smiths forgot the violence of the war in their rush to demolish it.

McClintock offered the court a quote often attributed to Winston Churchill: We sleep soundly in our beds because brutal men stand ready at night to inflict violence on those who would harm us.

The soldier himself attended the first day of the trial, entering court amid fierce media attention.

His mother, Sue, and father Len, a judge and major general of the Australian Army, hugged him outside the courtroom when they arrived and took their places behind him.

Roberts-Smith will be the first person to testify in the case. He is expected to speak later this week.

McClintock attacked some of Roberts-Smith’s former comrades as failures as soldiers. Some of these former soldiers will testify later in this trial.

Being considered a failure as a soldier has a corrosive effect on a person.

And McClintock said many soldiers were suffering, both physically and psychologically, from their repeated tours of Afghanistan. He argued that the number of missions required of SAS frontline troops was almost inhumane.

He said some of the people testifying at the trial might be confused, mistaken or have false memories due to the trauma suffered over several years.

McClintock has also repeatedly attacked the credibility of a woman who filed a police domestic violence complaint against Roberts-Smith.