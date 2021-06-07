What Fashion Week Shows Us About Our Approach To Fashion Inclusion

After this year’s shows ended, a number of marginalized groups began to speak out.

While we Melburnians were confined to our homes (again), the rest of Australia’s fashion designers, editors, stylists and influencers flocked to the recently rebranded Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (AAFW).

After last year’s cancellation due to COVID, the first Sydney-based IRL fashion shows in over 12 months have gotten ahead. Shows, designs, parties and street style snaps brought to life an industry that was decimated by the pandemic.

But while there have been big (and much needed) victories such as First Nations fashion and design hosting the first AAFW Indigenous performance, as the week drew to a close, a number of participants denounced the lack of genuine inclusiveness.

This symbolic gesture was particularly prevalent during the last Future of Fashion show on Friday evening, where several designers shared the stage. Sunday, the model Basjia Almaan who walked in the joyous Jordan gogos show, posted a photo on Instagram calling up the Future of Fashion show saying: While I’m incredibly proud of how hard I had to work to be on this catwalk stage, I’m quite disappointed at how difficult it was to create space for someone like me.

The model continued, this show was not diverse, it was symbolic, and while it was wonderful to see a range of models of different ethnicities and colors, models of different ages and curvy models, it was all always so pleasant to the taste. Yes, I am a curve model but I am still palatable.

Basjia asked where the textured hair is, where the afros are, and suggested that the lack of trans representation also contributed to the lack of range and flavor. Model Kate Wasley also spoke about the lack of sizing diversity during fashion week in two Instagram posts telling organizers to stop hiding and do better.

Diversity at AAFW was non-existent. I’m sick of people hiding behind the excuse oh but Australia is a little behind the rest of the world why ??? Catch up?!! she wrote in her message.

But one of the most shocking examples of this year’s botched inclusion attempts was when two wheelchair models got caught on catwalk props produced by design agency IMG Focus.

At the Future of Fashion event, Paralympic athlete Rheed McCraken wore the PE Nation track mark while walking up the track (which appeared to be covered in colored paper) when his wheelchair got stuck.

In a TikTok by user @The example, we see Rheed getting caught and maneuvering around the propeller only to get stuck again. During a later section of the show by the Camilla label, another model in a wheelchair got stuck on exactly the same accessories.

Camilla’s designer Camilla Franks stood up and started pushing the model through the paper. While many said this was a heartwarming action on the part of the designer (which is a problem in itself), these two models shouldn’t have been placed in those positions in the first place.

Speak with a disabled creator and activist Keely B, she expressed her disappointment with the way this particular track was handled. It is not inclusive if it is not accessible to people with disabilities. I don’t want to see people with disabilities struggling to use their mobility aids, this is not a representation of people with disabilities.

“They also knew clearly that it was not safe, because the other model in the series had to be pushed. But [they] continued with the track as it was, they never really cared about people with disabilities on their show.

As a designer in the fashion space, Keely knows attempts are being made, but feels disabled voices are not being heard.The Australian fashion industry has so much money behind it, but it seems that including people with disabilities is just a second thought.

“They keep trying, but continually miss the mark. If they can’t even make a track accessible, it’s scary to think of more inclusion in this industry. It really shows that there isn’t.

Model and disability activist Jason clmo explained how the obvious absence of people with disabilities working behind the scenes of Fashion Week’s creative production made it performative rather than truly inclusive.

From the experience of the industry as a whole, whether there isn’t someone asking or not someone who knows more behind the scenes… that stuff happens. This is why the entire industry needs a reshuffle in terms of inclusion. Where are the creative directors who are people with disabilities? Where are our disabled designers? Where are our event managers who are disabled? And people who know better because they have lived the experience.

Jason also echoed Basjia’s sentiments by noting that all people with disabilities are white people. ” He continued, “If they are only promoting a subgroup of a marginalized community, this is obviously a concern because they are not really breaking down barriers for the whole community; just the most privileged parts of a community.

Speaking with Keely and Jason, it’s clear that the voices of people with disabilities are not being heard. It’s one thing to put a wheelchair model on your show or a size 14 (who is now the average Australian woman) and quite another to make sure these groups really feel understood and represented rather than to be another symbolic box to check.

As another Australian Fashion Week draws to a close, we can see that the Australian fashion industry has a long way to go before it is even truly inclusive. I end my conversation with Keely by asking her what she would say to the organizers of this year’s AAFW.

Listen to the people you hire to participate in your shows. So many people are asking for more. There are people who make small changes, but it feels like a step forward, then 10,000 back, on an inaccessible track. We want to be part of this industry, but only if it is accessible and inclusive for absolutely everyone, which each time you show that it is not.

To learn more about how fashion can be inclusive rather than symbolic, visit here.