Women’s Dress Up store closes Brentwood location





Dress Up, located at 201 Franklin Road at the Hill Center in Brentwood, has closed. According to a post posted on social media, the women’s boutique closed a few months ago. The store opened in 2017, making it the premier location in Williamson County. Via Instagram, they announced their closure, saying, “Brentwood, thank you for shopping with us! Come visit us in Nashville on 21st Avenue or shop with us anytime online! ” Derrick and Danielle Case opened the first Dress Up in Dahlonega, GA in August 2009. In 2015, Dress Up expanded to Greenville, SC. Dress Up opened a location in Nashville on 21st Avenue, with the Hill Center location being the first in Williamson County. In total, there are over 19 Dress Up locations. Currently in space, a Lululemon pop-up store has opened just before Mother’s Day weekend. The store is expected to remain open until early 2022. Offers for you

Support our post by buying here Ample Improve Your Heart Health With Soltea All Natural Daily Supplement Click Now To Save 25% On Your First Order All Natural Heart Health Supplement Save 25% Now Get the offer

CodeMonkey Code for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids to code today. Start with a free trial. Get the offer

Increase credit Grow Credit is a free Mastercard that you can use to pay for your subscriptions while you build credit. Start building your credit today! Get the offer

Gabi The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save. Find hundreds of savings now! Get the offer

Brigitte Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts and get up to $ 250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check. Get your finances on the right track. Get the offer

Truebill Lower your bills and stay in control of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day. Take control and start saving money! Get the offer

Tassels Acorns helps you make your money grow. Take control with all-in-one investing, retirement, checks and more. Get a $ 5 bonus when you register. Get the offer

Pointing Get over your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it back. Start today with Tally. Get the offer

Previous article Citizen input required – Franklin Historic District guidelines update Next article Pic of the Day: Jun 7, 2021 Donna is one of those old guys (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now style writer, and is always on the lookout for trends in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up with the pace, Donna can usually be found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee per day or, on a busy day, making two. contact me at [email protected]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos