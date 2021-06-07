Summer looks: independent fashion designers from Florence





If Italian Prime Minister Draghis’ roadmap is to be believed and this summer follows last year’s trend, over the next month it will return to some semblance of normalcy. It’s also about needing the right wardrobe to jumpstart our social life while supporting The independent fashion scene in Florence. Here are some looks for the warmer months to come. Modeling, concept + lyrics: Helen Farrell Photography by Marco Badiani + Valeria Raniolo Get out of the desert: Hello Wonderful Get out of nature (or the greenhouse!) This summer with a shimmering number to show off your joie de vivre. Head to Oltrarno Handicraft ShopHello Wonderfulto empower outfits purposefully crafted from undead Italian fabrics. Individual pieces are designed and manufactured in the light and airy premises via Santa Monaca by Italian owners Livia Quaresmini and Vivian Ventroni.Handcrafted earrings, rings and bracelets by some of the jewelry designers at the Officine Nora coworking studio combine with the Greek look for an elegant evening of statuary. Dress (89) by Hello Wonderful (IG: @shophallowonderful/via Santa Monaca 2R) Jewelry (from 63) by Apnea, Arata Fuchi + Jewelry from the monastery of Nora workshops (IG: @officinenora/ via dei Preti 2-4R; by appointment only) Carefree + fluid: New kid Australian designer Rachel Beagleys label New kid channels nature with fun and flowing ice-colored dresses crafted in dead brushed cotton, along with her signature shoes that stand out in a Florentine crowd while still remaining the epitome of comfort. Head to via del Ghirlandaio for Shoes and More, the studio’s store name, or shop online. Margherita by Martino Norante and Lucille VecchiarinoGolden eye necklace with ex voto and gold-plated silver bracelet by a Colombian-Swiss jeweler Meret Prez complete the carefree look. Dress (90) + shoes (125) through New kid (via del Ghirlandaio 18; by appointment only) Jewelry available at Nora workshops (via dei Preti 2-4R; by appointment only) and Illustrations LucillaVecc (via Romana 8-10R) Embrace your inner elegance: Tiche Clothing Embrace summer with this lovely light red zebra print dress from Tiche Clothing. Tijana Stankovi from Serbia celebrates elegance, femininity and joie de vivre in her wellness outfits made from quality overstock fabrics left over from luxury brandsStankovis signature buttons add the final flourish. Meet at the workshop in via San Zanobi for a dose of sartorial creativity. Valentina caprinis Floema Jewelry breathes a natural grace into the airy appearance with the silversmith defending and preserving the precious metal wire filigree technique of the craftsmen of Campo Ligure, near Genoa. Dress (175) through Tiche Clothing (via S. Zanobi 122R) Necklaces (small 180, large 240) and earrings (modeled as rings, 220) through Floema Weird shine: AVAVAV Make a statement with AVAVAVBold looks thanks to conscious production made from luxury fabrics from the Florence region. The satin cord detail on the 100% wool pants topped with the Holy Bowling plaid dress and the tail with the Weirdly Shiny Lined Toe-Toe Sandals from Burberry all dazzled during our secret garden fashion shoot. Made to order by Berlin-born Stephanie Lehmann, Mrs. LemanThis beautiful and spacious leather tote bag hangs firmly alongside our editors. Dress (220), pants (200) + toe-toe sandals (800 euro) per AVAVAV Bag (349) through Mrs. Leman (via della Chiesa 21R) Relaxed for traveling: Bastah Easy-to-wear elegance rich in detail accompanies us in our return to reality with these relaxed-fit kimono and pants from Bastah. Yoga and travel inspire the creations of Serbian-born Natasha Kontics, crafted from fabrics sourced from local textile factories. Artisanal sambaThis handmade bag combines Tuscan craftsmanship with the cheerful Brazilian spirit embodied by craftsman Priscila Lira. Inspired by tropical nature with its exotic scents, the interior is lined with colorful fabrics, while Marla DesiiThe harmonious Bloom necklace and ring give the look a seductive naturalness. Kimono (120) + pants (120) through Bastah Bag (320) through Artisanal samba (via SantAgostino 17R). Necklace (120) + ring (90) through Marla Desii at Cambodia10 (via del Campuccio 10R) The location: Serre Bistrot All photos were taken at Torrigiani greenhouses (via Gusciana 21, entrance to the Porta Romana car park). Florence’s Secret Garden is the perfect place to relax this summer surrounded by greenery while sipping a glass of wine, a freshly prepared cocktail and savoring the bistro’s freshly prepared dishes.+39 328 9666268 for lunch / aperitif / dinner / after-dinner Advertising on these two pages has been generously provided to businesses by The Florentine readers David Bach and Alatia Bradley Bach. With our thanks to Creatives in Florence for the collaborative effort. Join our efforts to support local businesses: theflr.net/toflorencewithlove







