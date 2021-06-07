Wife of man killed on Milton Drive in Fayetteville remembers her husband

On Saturday, Devin Jackson was shopping for clothes to wear to a funeral for herself, her children and for her husband, Justin Jackson, who was shot and killed at the family home on Milton Drive last week.

How to dress a man for eternity, especially the man you love whose arms, Devin said, were so strong they would rip the sleeves of his T-shirts? The same arms he had tattooed the names of his five children on.

Jackson, 33, was shot and killed around 8 p.m. Wednesday after at least two men with long guns rushed into his Milton Drive home and started shooting, according to the Police Department. Fayetteville.

Devin was inside to protect two of the couple’s children when her husband and 17-year-old daughter-in-law Mahailey Jackson were shot dead. A visiting family friend fought back, she said.

Jackson died at the scene, police said. Mahailey suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and is recovering.

About an hour after the murder, James Corbett, 33, was dropped off at a Hoke County hospital with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police released camera footage of Corbett’s doorbell and another man entering the house and shooting on Saturday night. Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying the second man, who allegedly dropped Corbett fatally injured in hospital and fled.

After:Men killed in home invasion shootout on Milton Drive identified

The man she loves

Devin and Justin have been friends since they were just kids, Devin said.

They took part in a college wrestling match where Devin’s brother and Justin were pitted against each other.

Justin threw his 6-foot-4, 300-pound brother, over his head with one arm, she recalls.

“It was the craziest thing I have ever seen in my life,” she said by phone on Saturday as she was shopping for the funeral. “From there, we’ve always been in each other’s lives.”

Justin was born and raised in Cumberland County, and graduated from South View High School in Hope Mills, she said.

“He was an American football player, he broke all records. Everyone has known him since that day,” Devin said.

When he was killed, the couple had been together for almost nine years, she said. They had been living in their Milton Drivehome for almost five years.

Together they raised: Mahailey, from Justin’s previous relationship; then their four 7-year-old daughters, Piper; 6 years old, Donald; Grace, 4 years old; and Sterling, who turned 2 just two weeks before her father was murdered.

Devin said Justin made a big deal out of his youngest son’s birthday on May 24 and took the family on a trip to the beach.

When Justin wasn’t working as a freelance construction worker or taking a course to become a home inspector, Devin said he enjoyed spending his free time with his kids and playing video games. He was a kind and caring man who would have given just about anything to anyone who needed it, she said.

“He was just a big kid.”

There’s not much she didn’t like about Justin, she said.

“I love the strangeness of our relationship, it was by no means normal,” Devin said. “We spoke so shit to each other, everyone thought we were crazy, but that was just our way of talking.

“That’s how we said I love you.

Criminal reporter Jack Boden can be contacted at [email protected]

Support local journalism with a subscription to The Fayetteville Observer. Click the “subscribe” link at the top of this article.