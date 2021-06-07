Fashion
A fashion buying guide for summer dress
Synonymous with London style and retail, brown has been offering fashionable looks for over 50 years.
A cornucopia of luxury clothing and accessories from the main players (Balmain, Blahnik, Fendi and Gucci) who rub shoulders with new brands with a bit of bite (cue All Blues, 16Arlington and Commission), Browns has built the reputation for being a stylish destination.
Heather Gramston, women’s clothing purchasing manager for Browns, shares her top picks for the summer.
Amina Muaddi Zoe 95 yellow leather sandals: It wouldn’t be a complete list of favorites without the much loved Amina Muaddi season after season, I am in awe of her designs and this time I can’t wait to wear these yellow sandals. They just symbolize everything about the summer months.

Come Back As A Flower Tie-dye recycled cotton T-shirt: We were very happy to have launched the LA-based Come Back As A Flower brand, they take a nice take on the tie-dye trend and make it fun to dress comfortably. With working from home, it is always essential to dress easily.
Small Tokyo earring in 18k yellow gold ERA: I have been a huge fan of Eera since the launch of their first collection. My favorite is the unique gold and diamond earring. Asymmetry with earrings is such a fun trend and a great way to accessorize. You can wear this style dressy or casual, it adapts to your ensemble, and what makes it so unique and fun to wear is that you can detach part of the earring for a more streamlined look.
Bandeau bikini Hunza G Duo Edie Nile: I can’t think of the beach days without Hunza G in mind. I will definitely wear the bandeau bikini, the pastel jumpsuits scream at me summer.
Harwell Godfrey 18k Yellow Gold Rainbow Pearl Necklace: The Harwell Godfreys Rainbow Gemstone Necklace is so instant I just can’t take mine off. This brand manages to create colorful and remarkable pieces that seem both timeless and easy to wear. What I love most about this brand is that there is a clear intention to make its wearer feel great, with gems chosen and spiritually in mind.
Rosie Assoulin Off-the-Shoulder Print Dress: This Rosie Assoulin off-the-shoulder dress is so airy, fresh and flattering. It’s a style that’s easy to wear with everything and for all occasions. Perfect for a summer day or night, on vacation or in the city.
Small Bottega Veneta Black Point Leather Handbag: The new Bottega Veneta V-detail bag is a must-have item. I’m obsessed with the structure of its very chic handle to the way you can carry it in so many different ways, whether it’s slung, over the shoulder or as a clutch.
Ava St. Agni Knit Maxi Dress: We were more than delighted to have launched an exclusive capsule with St. Agni, of which they had been huge fans for years. This long knit dress is at the top of my wishlist, the back detail makes it so special. It’s so easy to wear and works with sneakers or heels.
Kwaidan Editions floral-print shirt dress: I have always had an eye on Kwaidan editions, they never disappoint. This season, they launched this dress with a bold and expressive floral print. Again, this can be dressy or casual, worn all summer long, or even layered for the colder seasons.
LOEWE asymmetric cotton trench coat: The asymmetrical hem of this Loewe trench coat gives an unexpected touch to a very classic style. This trench coat is the perfect investment piece, classic and timeless but with a hint of modern elevation. It’s also the perfect trans-seasonal item you can wear over your dress on summer evenings, but it also works great as a layering for the cooler half of the year.
WARDROBE.NYC Side Zipper Leggings: Wardrobe NYC is the go-to brand if you are looking for the perfect essentials. I can’t live without their ankle zipper leggings, they are comfortable and yet so sophisticated at the same time.
Yinka Ilori Multicolored Plate We’ll Be Ok: Earlier this year, we launched a stunning capsule collection of housewares with Anglo-Nigerian artist, Yinka Ilori. It’s hard to express how cheerful these pieces are, they are an instant mood enhancer. The Well Be Ok Plate sums up hope and positivity, after everything we’ve been through this past year.
