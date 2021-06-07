Review of Balenciaga’s SS22 fashion show





Welcome to the strange, wonderful and very virtual world of ES22. By now, you’re probably exhausted with zooms, fashion flicks, and desperate for some sort of IRL runway moment. Most fashion designers are also vetted, waiting for things to get back to normal (whatever that means). A year later, you know what, fashion remains at a crossroads. Catwalks always take place digitally, fashion weeks are always on hiatus, but more importantly, our understanding of reality has been completely reframed by technology. If there has been a turning point in the future of the fashion show, and the industry as a whole, let it be the Balenciaga SS22 deep-fake show, which was posted on Instagram yesterday. The art world has NFTs, the music industry has its streaming services, television has Netflix algorithms. Fashion has Demna Gvasalia. Entitled Clones, Demnas’ show did not take place, despite the funeral audience in black and the minimal podium. Instead, it was a CGI production. Eliza Douglas, the artist who opened or closed each of Demnas’ shows for the home, was the only model, her face captured by photogrammetry and scanned by CG on fake models wearing the collection (which was quite real). Thankfully, Demna started consulting tech geniuses before the pandemic, considering other ways to show off fashion. Last season it was a dedicated video game. This time he brought in the video producer Quentin Deronzier to deploy a range of digital post-production processes that require as much time and know-how as Balenciagas hand-sewn leather goods: planar tracking, rotoscopy, machine learning, 3D modeling, photogrammetry, CG grafting. Soundtrack by a singing AI bot Life in pink, the result was so hyper-real it was almost disturbing. That’s because, beyond the prevalent conversations about sequins as an escape and cashmere as comfort, there’s a lot more to be said about how the last year has changed the way we live, and therefore how we dress. . For starters, we all saw the world through our phones, plugged into the Matrix and scrolling through images that were increasingly difficult to decipher as real or fake, genuine or fake, factual or fictitious. We see our world through a perfect, polished, conformed, photoshopped filter, read the Balenciagas show notes. Technology creates alternate realities and identities, a world of digital clones. After all, despite the illusion that people were, our clothes and behaviors are often quite mundane. The Demna collection opened with a veiled black mourning look (read what you want) and closed with a red velvet ball gown with a bouncy crinoline fishtail, inspired by the one Divine wore in Pink flamingos. In between were typical Gvasalian normcore-couture archetypes. There were bags resembling supermarket baskets and plastic bags. There were more Crocs, as well as plenty of classic cocoon coats, kitsch floral and polka dot prints, patched and pleated in oversized dresses. Some prints looked like children’s drawings, others were desktop screenshots of Balenciaga products arranged as thumbnails on a computer screen. Plus, plenty of slogan T-shirts: Bebe (baby, but also the French way of saying the Balenciagas double-B logo), The Simpsons decked out in pieces from seasons past, and No Comment (because, well, Demna doesn’t do much these days). And last but not least, perhaps the ultimate sartorial symbol of deep hacking, was the latest iteration of the Balencigucci crossover. Gucci’s iconic bags and monograms have been subtly altered to incorporate BBs instead of GGs. Despite the tension between luxury eclectic maximalism of Alessandros and raw Slavic synthetics of Demnas, it works. More than that, he questioned the fiercely guarded principles of property and originality. In fact, it almost sounded like a satire of fashion’s obsession with collaborations. Dressed in chunky trench coats, tracksuits and cyber-goth raver pants, here’s an instantly recognizable item consensually counterfeit and appropriate from Italian luxury to Gopnik Chic. Real? Yes. Authentic? Absolutely. This is where the fashion (and tech) genius of Demna Gvasalia lies.







