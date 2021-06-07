You can now see Princess Diana’s wedding dress in real life





Photo credit: Princess Diana Archives – Getty Images Princess Diana was a true style icon, with a series of recognizable looks that still obsess us today. And one of her most famous outfits is of course her 1981 wedding dress – what we were reminded recently thanks to its recreation in The crown. If photos aren’t enough, now you can get the chance to see Diana’s iconic dress in real life, at an exhibit at Kensington Palace. Uh, where do we register? Yes, Diana’s gown, designed by David and Elizabeth Emmanuel and worn by the Princess during her wedding at St. Paul’s Cathedral to Prince Charles, is on display in all its glory – complete with the fitted bodice, puffed sleeves and the Iconic 25 foot train presented in a glass case. Prince William and Prince Harry loaned the dress to the exhibition titled ‘Royal Style In The Making’, which is on display at Kensington Palace from June 3 to January 2, 2022 and aims to explore the partnership between designers and the monarchy British. This will be the first time the dress has been on display at the palace in over 25 years, so it’s a real treat for anyone who manages to secure tickets! Photo credit: Samir Hussein – Getty Images According to the official description, “This new temporary exhibition explores the intimate relationship between fashion designer and royal client, revealing the process behind the creation of a number of the most important tailoring commissions in royal history.” Description continues: “Diana, Princess of Wales’ wedding dress, on display for the first time at Kensington Palace in 25 years, will be on display, in addition to a rare and surviving canvas for Queen Elizabeth’s coronation gown. in 1937. Mother, wife of King George VI. Photo credit: Anwar Hussein – Getty Images “The exhibition also features previously unseen objects from the archives of some of the most famous royal couturiers of the 20th century, as well as examples of sparkling dresses and elegant cuts created for three generations of royal women. There will be surprises. for fashion fans. “ The story continues You can buy tickets at Historic Royal Palaces website.

Follow Émilie on Instagram.







