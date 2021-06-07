70 surfers made the triumphant return of the Waterman’s Challenge





Beautiful waves, friendly competition and honorary tributes in the spotlight this weekend, the 20th Watermans Challenge surf contest, organized this year behind the Cocoa Beach Hilton. Last year was a wasted year, said John Hughes, executive director of the Florida Surf Museum, the event’s main benefactor, though a cash award went to the Cocoa Beach Surf Team. Everyone was super excited and happy to be together. About 70 surfers took part in the two-day event. One of the tributes on the commemorative T-shirts was to Sean OHare, who hosted the first Watermans event 21 years ago. But other tributes have gone to cancer-fighting Paige Cirrone and Barry Pasonski, who underwent double hip replacement a year ago. Both surfed impressively and were thrilled. I’m 54, so cancer, cancer, says Cirrone. I’m living my best life here with all these wonderful people. On Saturday, several of her peers dressed in vintage-style 50s and 60s swimsuits to honor her courage and comeback. I was upset, said the resident of Cape Canaveral. It was something that me and my friend, Debbie (Walker), would always do. Pasonski nearly won the shortboard division 40-59, but the former ESA East Coast champion Melbourne Beach was still thrilled. Just over a year ago, he was coming out of hip surgery after years and years of surfing. Now 58 and at the top of his division, he was grateful to be able to compete on his Sweet Potato quad-fin against the younger ones. They call me Bionic Barry, ”said Pasonski, whose left hand is still numb from a vicious shark bite in 2000. It feels good to be back. Pasonski, who won the event two years ago, is a professional competition judge and owner of Shred Alert, a small surf company that designs clothing, such as t-shirts and hats. The best overall awards went to Olivia Bush of Indian Rocks Beach on the West Coast of Florida, scoring 11.7 in two waves in her final round. Cocoa Beachs Shane Konrad also waited until the final round to score an impressive 18.3, two 9s, that’s enough score for any professional surfer, said Bob Freeman, who donated and presented the awards. Konrad also won three individual titles, including the Rodeo and Vintage divisions. Among the other winners: Menehune: Sebastian Peters Shortboard for men under 18: Payton Lima Men’s shortboard 19-39: Brett Staska Men’s shortboard 40-59: Mike Dailey 60+ men’s shortboard: Sean Hayes Longboard for men under 18: Shane Konrad Men’s longboard 19-39: Brett Staska Men’s longboard 40-59: Jimmy Walker 60+ Men’s Longboard: Roy Hawthorne Rodeo: Shane Konrad Vintage: Shane Konrad SUP-9: Gregg Galzerano Women’s shortboard 18-24: Sarah Stotz Women’s shortboard 19-39: Olivia Bush 60+ Women’s Shortboard: Sue Dewerff Longboard for women under 18: Aubrey Rasmussen Longboard woman 19-39: Olivia Bush Women’s longboard 40-59: Annie Hacker Longboard woman 60+: Christine Ryba

