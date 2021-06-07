Everything hot in summer fashion for $ 40 or less

As the month of June is well advanced, we are abandoning pants and long sleeves and we are stepping out of summer. But what is everyone wearing even now as we prepare for an almost “normal” summer?

Animal prints and cutouts are all the rage in summer swimwear, but we’ve got the scoop on everything besides beachwear. Whether you’ve forgotten what it’s like to dress for sunny days or just need to refresh your wardrobe before you start making summer plans, we’ve got you covered.

Shop TODAY Editorial Director Adrianna Brach joined the show to share all the pieces you need this season, from a chic rattan bag to a stylish summer dress. Read on for all the looks that help fashion meet function and get you ready for the day, effortlessly.

Amazon’s summer fashion essentials

Say goodbye to your LBDs and say “Hello” to the LFD little floral dress. Floral prints and ruffles are taking over this season, so it’s not hard to see why this dress is dubbed the new “It” dress. It’s available in over two dozen designs and colors, and comes in sizes XS-XXL, so there’s a choice for everyone.

Editor’s Note: Our choice is sold out in some colors and sizes, but we’ve found some similar top rated options below.

Labor Day is still a long way off, so there’s no shame in dressing in crisp white jeans. This is the second hottest pair of jeans on Amazon right now, and with a high waisted fit and tapered leg, it’s not hard to see why. If you are not a fan of white pants, they are also available in other colors, like black and Violet Felicity.

It’s official, we’re ditching flip flops this summer. Slides are in it, and this pair is the perfect combination of comfort and fashion. You can wear them with just about anything from jeans to dresses, and since they’re available in a variety of colors, they’ll easily find a place in your wardrobe.

Although technically water shoes, these shoes are fashionable enough to be worn as sneakers. They are great for hiking and other outdoor activities this summer and some examiners even called them to have good arch support.

This adorable bag gives us a serious beach vibe, but you can take it anywhere this summer to spruce up any outfit. Don’t be fooled by its size, it can hold a phone, wallet, face mask and more in two colors.

The ultimate beach essential, made even more essential with added UPF 50+ protection. It’s the best-selling sun hat on Amazon and for good reason, it’s easy to roll up and store, and just as easy to put on without any creases.

More summer fashion favorites

These vintage-inspired sunglasses are another summer staple. You can buy them a la carte or order a two-pack to change up your look throughout the season. They’ve racked up over 13,000 five-star verified reviews from style-obsessed buyers a critic even wrote that someone asked if these were designer frames.

If all you need is the essentials for shopping or going to lunch, this stylish shoulder bag is a no-brainer. It is the best-selling shoulder bag on Amazon and it can fit almost any cellphone regardless of size. There are tons of card slots inside too, so you don’t have to worry about putting a bulky wallet or coin pocket in there.

Jumpsuits are always preferred because they are a unique outfit. All you’ll need are a few stylish accessories to pair it with if you’re going, or a pair of comfy sandals if you want to use it as a beach blanket.

Embrace the colorblock trend now, we have a feeling you’ll see it everywhere this summer! The scoop neck and belted waist also make this one-piece swimsuit very flattering, so you can feel fashionable and confident when you step out on the beach this summer.

This basic blouse is perfect for summer evenings and looks best with jeans or a trendy pair of leggings. A verified assessor wrote that it’s not only flattering and flowing, but also gave them a few compliments the first time they wore it.

This wrap dress was practically made for summer vacation. Even if you don’t have one lined up, the vibrant print will make you feel like you’re on one. You can combine it with a pair of trendy sandals and a rattan handbag for a bohemian chic outfit.

