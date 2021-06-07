With its new men’s line, Rothys allows you to finally live in your shoes

Lavion Gibson, Director of Product Design for Rothys, remembers what it was like in those early days of the sneaker boom. I grew up keeping my sneakers as crisp as possible, the 34-year-old tells The Manual. Walking without wrinkling your shoes is a learned skill, but the DIY triage it takes to heal a scrape is even more valuable – get out your toothbrush, soap, and water. Remove the laces, clean the soles, then allow them to air dry. It was a meticulous process only made worse by his habit of buying a new pair every two weeks.

Gibson, from his office in San Francisco and appearing onscreen with Senior Mens Vice President Chris Hull, 45, laughs at the memory. Hull laughed too, as on Monday, May 20, the pair saw the launch of the company’s first two men’s shoes. Part of the joke is the intensity that comes with basic shoe culture. But the other part is that with his release, Rothy’s made it possible for the avant-garde man to have his cake and eat it too. In other words, the days of meticulous shoe care are a thing of the past, replaced by a regular washing machine and about an hour or two.

Rothys was launched in 2012 on the initiative of Roth Martin and Stephen Hawthornthwaite, two fashion industry veterans who devised a comprehensive plan on how to improve women’s shoes, but not how you might think so. Instead of cutting flats and moccasins from traditional leather, their uppers were woven from a special fiber made from recycled plastic bottles. Besides the environmental benefit of reusing rather than manufacturing from virgin materials, this decision has brought many benefits. The weaving was as close to a zero waste process as one could hope to achieve compared to the normal cut-and-sewn assembly. Additionally, a literal rainbow of color and pattern options became available, while the finished product, with its soft interiors and minimal stitching, provided the perfect fit.

But perhaps the biggest advantage was that it allowed the wearer to throw her shoes in the wash and, after a delicate cycle, take off a pair of shoes like new. The grunge, the smells and, yes, the scuffs, were flushed down the drain, ensuring that the desired crisp look was possible in perpetuity.

While the developers of the men’s line of Rothy, Hull, and Gibson may appear to be polar opposites, Hull wears glasses and salt and pepper hair with a one-button sweater, while Gibson wears a solid black t-shirt with a black beanie, both have similar experience in the industry. Gibson spent nearly a decade as a senior designer for Teva, which had many of his own fashion collaborations for the non-Burning Man and Grizzly Man crowd, while Hull enjoyed stints with the giant. Nike industry and the booming newcomer Shinola. A men’s line had been in development since late 2019, but unsurprisingly, the coronavirus pandemic complicated much of its launch. With just one in-person meeting before the lockdown, the couple accomplished it despite remotely designing their early styles. (Think you’re tired of working from home? Try conceptualizing and executing a shoe style through Zoom and report back.)

Hull says his men’s line was “our most anticipated and requested launch since the brand’s launch itself, but that doesn’t mean he and Gibson didn’t ride well for green rather than stop. Yes the RS01 is a hell of a shoe, with all the characteristics of a raised sneaker: the slim and lowered profile of a sports car but with soft and clean colors (indeed, standing next to an Adidas Samba, we would notice the similarities). It’s easy to imagine it dressed or laid back, effortless either way. A classic version of a sneaker, but one that has its own identity, says Hull.

But what most impressed this writer was his second style: the Driving moccasin.

As the name suggests, the Loafer is modeled after the classic Italian driving moccasin, a style that Hull and Gibson said was both iconic and yet often overlooked. I think people are waiting for the Tods of the world [for a loafer], but they don’t expect anything new, Gibson says. A sneaker was necessary, but the audacity of a driving moccasin allowed us to establish an identity very early on.

Hull agrees: it’s the one we were most optimistic about because it’s about respecting the past but representing the future, he says.

Want to play jazz in style? Bring it to another icon. The driving moccasin requires adherence to a shape, a sonnet of the footwear world, from the welt that wraps around the forefoot to the lugged outsole, which wraps and covers the heel and has been developed to better feel the heel. clutch when changing gears. Still, we wanted to open up the opening and make it look more democratic through comfort, says Hull. “Democratic” is an understatement: while two of its four colourways are knitted in conservative navy blue and solid black, its other two are green camouflage and gray camouflage.

With so much riding on the men’s line, was it difficult to convince the founders to adhere to a niche style? It was an easier sale than you might imagine, says Gibson. We love to say from pool party to dinner, he continues, bragging about wearing the shoe with everything from sweatpants to actual pants.

The mad may be running the asylum, but Hull and Gibson seem to have just the right amount of mad and it is spreading. The pair claim that in focus groups in Los Angeles and elsewhere, men approached the shoe with healthy skepticism but were quickly won over. This isn’t your father’s riding moccasin, says Gibson, its woven upper makes it perhaps the most comfortable riding moccasin ever.

The worlds are opening up again, ”he says. “You can try something new.

In the coming months, the brand will be pushing its initial release shoe colors: four in each for the Loafer and RS01. But in the fall, Gibson and Hull have a few tricks up their sleeve. Without specifying, they point to the women’s line, which in the past incorporated a seasonal merino fiber for extra warmth during the colder months. Accessories, in which her women’s line has been successful, are also in the works, although, again, details are scarce. Hull alludes to things that carry money.

It’s still in the testing phase now, ”he says. “We’ll see.

But as we move into summer, breathable and washable sneakers or driving moccasins seem particularly appropriate for the season. Gibson, who celebrated his wedding for the second time the weekend before his interview with The Manual, contrasts the way he treated his white Rothys sneakers with those shoes from his youth. We moved stuff, we loaded cars. The sneakers are all scuffed, he says. They will be tossed in the wash tonight and will be as new as before launch.

It is a liberating experience to actually live in [them] without the burden of always trying to keep them clean, he continues. When you know that you can just throw it in the wash, it allows you to live.

