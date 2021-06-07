Marks & Spencer sells 12.99 Viagra-style sex pills

Marks & Spencer customers can now order Viagra-style sex pills with their food purchases.

The Ocado supermarket delivery service began selling Mendurance caffeine supplements, which are designed to improve men’s sex lives by increasing their energy.

The pills cost 12.99 for ten and the product promises to become “your wingman when you just need a little extra oomph,” insisting that the pills are sure to “get a big punch.”

Appearing this morning today, Dr Chris Steele said that unlike Viagra, stimulants won’t help with erectile dysfunction, but are packed with ingredients to boost energy.

I had to look at this, not for viagra, just for the science, ”Dr Chris said.

“It’s a caffeine supplement formulated to give you more energy in your sex life, it’s called Mendurance.

“I looked at this and in the fine print it won’t help with erectile dysfunction.

“I think it’s a capsule, 12.99 for ten but it only contains plant extracts, it contains gelatin, ginger, ginseng but nothing that will help erectile dysfunction.”

What are “Mendurance” pills and how can they increase your libido? Mendurance pills are caffeine-based stimulants designed to improve sexual performance by increasing energy. The supplements contain 144 mg of caffeine per serving. Some experts believe that caffeine can help improve sexual performance because it triggers a chemical reaction that increases blood flow to the penis by relaxing the muscles. Other ingredients include Guarana, a Brazilian herb native to the Amazon Basin, best known as an ingredient in popular energy drinks, and Ginseng, which has been used to enhance sexual performance in traditional Chinese medical practices. Ginger is said to improve sex life by facilitating blood flow and improving artery health, while some experts say hot spices like Cayenne can improve circulation and blood flow for erections. L-Arginine monochloride is found naturally in meat, poultry, and fish and helps the blood vessels relax which potentially promotes erections and fenugreek which is believed to help increase testosterone levels. Cocoa bean is also included which is believed to increase blood flow and help with stimulation during sex. People under the age of 18 who are pregnant, breastfeeding, have high blood pressure, heart disease or sleep problems should not use the product.

Viewers were very entertained by the segment, with one teasing: “Bread, milk and a 6-pack of Viagra.

Another teased, “It’s not just any viagra, it’s M&S Viagra.”

The ingredients also include guarana, fenugreek, griffonia seeds, cocoa beans, and magnesium stearate.

Buyers must be over 18 to purchase the supplements.

The product description reads: “A caffeine based stimulant for increased energy when you need it most.”

“The Mendurance supplement is your winger when you just need a little extra oomph. Designed for more fun, it’s your little secret that packs a punch!

“They’re designed to help you have more fun; it’s a discreet capsule that may be your secret, but they pack a big energy punch. ‘

The product is not intended for people who are pregnant or breastfeeding, for people with high blood pressure, heart disease or sleep problems.