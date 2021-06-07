Emily Ratajkowski turns 30: her best and worst fashion moments | Gallery

By Neia Balao

5:01 a.m. PDT, June 7, 2021

On June 7, 2021, model-actress-designer Emily Ratajkowski celebrates her 30th birthday! In honor of the beauty’s birthday, Wonderwall.com is revisiting some of her best and worst looks starting with this absolute wow. In 2017, Emily appeared at the Christian Dior Spring / Summer 2018 show during Paris Fashion Week in a dress that, surprisingly, was not by this designer. While front row guests typically wear a look from the presenter designer collection, Emily went against the grain instead, wearing this very romantic white dress from Brock Collection. The midi dress, which featured a corset with an asymmetrical closure, a flattering sweetheart neckline and a sultry thigh-high slit, was a major wedding moment. She completed the ethereal look with a pair of black heels by Altuzarra. Read on for more fashion successes and failures from EmRata RELATED: Stars Turn 30 in 2021

Unfortunately, not all of the looks worn by Emily Ratajkowski were successful. Take, for example, this rather peculiar dress she wore at the screening of “Loveless” at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. While the ruffle dress by Norwegian designer Peter Dundas definitely brought in all the drama, we didn’t. not really liked the triangular breast cutout or the mix of fabrics. RELATED: Jessica Alba’s Best Fashion Moments

Let Emily Ratajkowski look like an absolute vision at a social event. When she attended Marc Jacobs and Charly Defrancesco’s wedding reception in New York in 2019, the model opted for this bright yellow dress with a plunging neckline (which went down to her waist!) From the eponymous label of Marc. She looked glamorous from head to toe, her brassy eyeshadow, high bun and strappy sandals complemented the dress perfectly. We also can’t forget the makeshift necklace around her neck! RELATED: Stars Who Had Babies in 2021

Emily Ratajkowski looked gorgeous at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party, but it wasn’t one of our favorite looks on her. The champagne-colored dress from the Brock collection would have been perfect, but when combined, the corset corset, peplum waist, and sheer lace trumpet skirt were just too busy for us.

This one is to die for. Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t have to be at a major event to turn heads! The model showed off stunning street style during her outings in New York City in July 2019 in a cream bralette, a camel-colored blazer from The Row, black high-waisted leggings by Khaite, black open-toe pumps and a black crocodile. coordinated – textured handbag. Her tortoiseshell rectangular sunglasses and low bun were the perfect finishing touch to this effortlessly cool outfit.

Yeah, we could have done without this look. In November 2018, Emily Ratajkowski attended the GQ Australia Men of the Year Awards in a Paco Rabanne ensemble who faced each other in every way. The partially buttoned turtleneck top that featured a loaded plaid pattern and the multi-print skirt were completely missed in our book.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it once again Emily Ratajkowski delivers some of her best looks when she’s not on duty! She looked amazing in these black Nasty Gal partings while traveling to New York City in October 2020. We couldn’t help but adore her red hair, either.

At the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards, Emily Ratajkowski’s Brock Collection dress was dull. While the floral print skirt, corset and long lace sleeves showcased her supple figure perfectly, overall it didn’t seem like an exciting look.

Soft and sensual! We never tire of the mini dress Emily Ratajkowski wore to the Versace Fall / Winter 2020 show during Milan Fashion Week. She turned heads in the fiery red jacket-style design with a v-neckline from the Versace Pre-Fall collection.

Hmm that’s a no from us! In May 2018, Emily Ratajkowski attended the Los Angeles premiere of “In Darkness” in this vibrant ensemble by Jacquemus. From the fitted polka dot top to the draped yellow skirt, she looked better suited for a beach party than a red carpet event.

At the 2019 Met Gala, which featured a “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme, Emily Ratajkowski looked like an absolute dream. She arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in this personalized sheer dress by Peter Dundas. From the open back and cutout of the bodice to the open back, Emily’s hand-beaded dress was one of the most daring looks of the year. Another element of the set that we never tire of? Her sparkling helmet adorned with Swarovski crystals and feathers that took almost 21 days to make!

While Emily Ratajkowski may be stepping out of her comfort zone (which we appreciate), there isn’t much to like about this outfit. The model attended the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York in this look with red ruffles on top and a burgundy pant-skirt combo on the bottom, all from the Hellessy Spring 2019 collection. As for accessories? She completed the particular ensemble with an Ascot bag from The Row and gold heels from Tabitha Simmons.

Okay, that’s a look we can totally embrace! In August 2015, Emily Ratajkowski attended the “We Are Your Friends” New York premiere afterparty wearing this metallic khaki green cutout jumpsuit by Solace London. She looked chic but entirely casual overall, which she complemented with neutral sandals.

Aside from the gorgeous marigold hue, this dress didn’t impress us. In 2017, Emily Ratajkowski arrived at the Golden Globes InStyle and Warner Bros. afterparty. in this silky, plunging dress from Reem Acra with a precarious thigh-high slit and unflattering embellished collar. That night she suffered a wardrobe malfunction thanks to the dramatic split, but luckily she played it like a total champ!

We love the simplicity of this look that Emily Ratajkowski wore to the InStyle and Warner Bros. after-party. Golden Globes in 2018. Her velvet dress by Alex Perry looked incredibly stylish and we appreciate how much her bold red-eye makeup brought drama.

In November 2018, Emily Ratajkowski attended TheWrap’s Power Women Summit, but she failed to impress in this look from Oscar de la Renta’s spring 2019 collection. We love the concept of a scarf like a skirt, but in terms of execution? Alas, it is missed.

A vision! Emily ratajkowski looked effortlessly elegant at the 2016 White House Correspondents Association dinner in this Monique Lhuillier embellished green floral dress with a stunning keyhole back.

As for one of her most forgettable looks? In November 2017, Emily Ratajkowski attended the Goldie’s Love in for Kids event in this Alessandra Rich gathered mini dress that looked pretty old-fashioned. She topped off the unimpressive number with something we liked: bright green peep-toe heels from Christian Louboutin.

Now this is what we are talking about! In February 2021, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood wearing a street chic look that adorably showcased her baby bump (she gave birth to her first child, Sylvester, the following month). She wore a black tracksuit, an oversized blazer and Yeezy desert boots. Fun fact: The Elara hoodie is actually a product of the production company of her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, who are behind films like “Uncut Gems” and “Good Time”.