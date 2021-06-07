What will the Power Dressing look like after the pandemic? – WWD

LONDON – After a year of dressing up to the waist and swapping suits for hoodies, joggers and tracksuits, are professionals ready to ditch loungewear, don a suit and go back to business? office ?

There is certainly a desire to return to socializing with co-workers (since restrictions were lifted in London, al fresco dining restaurants are teeming with people with personal and professional catch-ups) and an urge to dress – but not. rigid clothing or high heels.

“Everyone will be really excited to have a reason to get dressed. But I think ‘dressy’ will take on a different meaning, ”said Holly Tenser, head of ready-to-wear purchasing at Browns.

Through their fall 2021 virtual runway shows, the designers tried to imagine what the new office dress code would look like after the pandemic. While no one was quite ready to give up sewing, designers were keen to give power dressing a new definition.

This involved elasticated belts, oversized silhouettes, softer fabrics, and more playful colors.

“We have a voice that we have never had before, people feel more heard. It’s a time to say who you are with what you wear and be less sorry. It’s very present in the workplace where women were generally unable to stand out too much, ”said Stella McCartney after her fall 2021 presentation, where she indulged in more eccentricity, brilliance and colored than ever.

McCartney swapped his neutral palette and minimalist basics in favor of suits consisting of pants with wide flares or blazers layered under bomber jackets and paired with athletic joggers.

“We’re starting something new, so I wanted to be bold and embrace the youth and the feeling of not being afraid,” she added.

Roksanda Ilincic has also reflected on what women will want to wear when they return to the office and hopes to offer practical solutions in the form of softer suits made from cashmere blend fabrics. She also added fun pops of color – a suit in contrasting burnt orange and fuchsia colors was one of the highlights of the season.

“As a designer, I am aware of the clothes worn and ask if each piece will be relevant for next fall,” said Ilincic, highlighting the chic silk blouses which she believes can replace blazers and offer a crossover. between Zoom and desktop. Pad.

Buyers also reacted to this powerful new approach to dressing and sided with the concept of comfortable and more upbeat office wear. Net-a-porter is pushing the ‘The New Blazer’ trend for the coming season: “It’s all about anything that isn’t traditional – long shapes, collared details, sashes or silhouettes. vintage inspiration, ”said Libby Page, senior editor of the Marketplace. at the e-merchant.

The blazers have been reworked in boxy silhouettes – courtesy of Acne Studios or Jacquemus – or in bold colors and more comfortable knitted fabrics, such as in the green and turquoise knitted numbers by Bottega Veneta.

Classic silhouettes, by names like Saint Laurent, are still gaining traction, but they are now worn with denim, dresses or knits to keep the comfort factor high.

“Many designers are aware of this, and the jackets and pants models have more multifunctional details to allow the customer to wear them separately,” Page added.

The simple blazer-denim combination was seen on many runway shows from top brands, from Celine to Saint Laurent and Khaite, so it’s likely that it will shape the new office uniform next fall, according to Browns’ Tenser.

“It’s chic, neat, but without being too formal or uncomfortable. Comfort is something we have all really enjoyed over the past year, and it will always reign supreme in the corporate world after the lockdown, ”she said, noting that the glamorous couture for the evening was a booming category.

Maximilian, one of the new arrivals from London, has drawn attention for his short skirt suits which will be stocked in browns in the fall.

“Maximilian might not be the most appropriate suit for a formal office, but it’s definitely my favorite for a really powerful and feminine miniskirt option,” Tenser added.

Daniel W. Fletcher, menswear designer and Netflix ‘Next in Fashion’ star, has always had a flair for traditional British tailoring. Yet he also spoke about the need to change the mindset of clients regarding suits only for the boardroom.

“I think a suit should be able to be worn at all times. We have this idea forced upon us that a suit is something you wear to the office, but in reality no one is going to the office now, and you should still be able to wear your suit and feel empowered, ”said Fletcher, who offered a slim fit with utilitarian details for their womenswear debut in February.

There are also those who have taken the maximalist route, with extra wide shoulder pads, neon hues or crystal embellishments that scream the decadence and party of the 80s.

“These brands also have some nice bespoke novelties so that customers can also wear the pieces outside of a workwear setting,” said Tiffany Hsu, Fashion Purchasing Director of Mytheresa. She cited Polish designer Magda Butrym and The Attico as examples of the trend.

Updated workwear collections are also being designed and marketed at Main Street level, with Stitch Fix bringing in London designer Phoebe English, an independent brand with strong enduring credentials and a flair for minimalism, to design. a post-pandemic work capsule.

The unisex range includes loose “dressing gown style” coats; casual pants with elasticated belts and hooded jackets, a new silhouette born of confinement. It blends a traditional shirt silhouette with heavier woolen fabrics paired with jackets and outerwear.

English said that “the emphasis was on comfort and a feeling of softness and relaxation”.

The Stitch Fix range was based on new research commissioned by the company to identify how a year of working from home changed the sartorial habits of UK shoppers.

The results were clear: “The constraints of top buttons, cufflinks and heels are a thing of the past,” according to the Stitch Fix study, which identified that 72% of respondents now have comfort as a priority and wish to have their work wardrobe. be less restrictive.

One-third of participants hoped “casual tailoring” would become the new normal and reported being more productive when working in casual clothing.

At another end of the design spectrum, leisure brands are looking for ways to improve athletic wear for the office. In an interview last month, Julia Straus, CEO of Sweaty Betty, said the company is preparing for a new world of work, sport and play.

“Health, wellness, fitness are not going to go away. This category is the future, ”Straus said, adding that Sweaty Betty has developed“ hybrid ”clothing, as legions of workers leave home and return to the office.

“We’re wondering what the ‘new normal’ will look like after COVID-19, and we’re looking at a versatile product – pants you can wear on your bike and in the office, or yoga leggings you can also wear to work,” he said. she said, pointing to a new style called Grace, a mid-layer tunic-style top with an invisible drawstring waist in scuba-like fabric.