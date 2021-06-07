Auroboros launches first ready-to-wear collection at London Fashion Week – WWD

LONDON – Ahead of the June edition of London Fashion Week, biomimetic fashion brand Auroboros revealed on Monday that it will present its first digital ready-to-wear collection on June 12 as part of the DiscoveryLab program in partnership with the Institute of Digital Fashion.

Inspired by the combination of nature and technology, the purely digital collection will be presented in a film, worn by a physical model and styled by Auroboros’ first digital stylist, Sita Abellan.

One piece from the collection of 14 looks, the ‘VenusTrap’ dress, will be available for consumers to try on via Snapchat after the show by scanning QR codes on Auroboros billboards and posters across London. The complete collection is available for purchase on DressX.com and the Auroboros website.

After making a name for itself with the real-time growing couture piece, which blossomed over a period of six to 12 hours, the brand – founded by Paula Sello and Alissa Aulbekova, who are currently designers in residence at Sarabande, the trusted charity established by the late Lee Alexander McQueen – aims to show with its ready-to-wear collection that “digital fashion is here to stay.”

“Digital fashion has been around for decades now, from CGI costumes in Hollywood movies to clothing worn by in-game character ‘skins’, which players can purchase to customize their avatar and then replicate in real life with ‘cosplay’ . People quickly get used to virtual clothing, which we saw with the attention paid to Auroboros throughout the lockdown, leading us to our groundbreaking fashion week presentation. Perception has started to change, especially with the cultural boom in cryptocurrency and digital art, alongside the NFT world, ”the duo told WWD.

Designers believe digital fashion has changed – and will continue – the way garment designers and retailers create for the fashion landscape.

“Auroboros digital-only ready-to-wear allows unlimited freedom and accessibility in terms of gender, body and size. With zero material cost as well, the carbon footprint of producing a digital item is, on average, 97% less than that of a physical garment. In some cases, virtual clothes can replace fast fashion shopping entirely, because according to market data, one in 10 shoppers in the United States buys just for social media, ”they said.

“Digital fashion allows you to express your identity and individuality in a more visually exciting and innovative way without the material constraints of the physical. The ecological and inclusive benefits of digital clothing have important implications for how the industry will approach clothing design and production in the future. Digital fashion has already had dramatic implications for the fashion industry, as brands begin to try to incorporate digitization into their strategy, ”the duo added.

That said, Sello and Aulbekova also believe the digital and physical realms go hand in hand. They produced this virtual rtw collection because they are “inspired and awed by the beauty of the natural world and wanted to use technology as a tool to reconnect”.

“Earlier this year, we launched an Auroboros challenge to make a video with our Metamorph Headpiece social media filter in a natural environment. People actively searched for beautiful scenery of forests, plants and lakes, and found pleasure in nature, which was our intention with the challenge.

The duo are not concerned that digital clothing will disappear in the post-COVID-19 world, where more and more people will be looking for real-life experiences. They believe that people will actually have a stronger tendency to want to protect the planet, and with the increasing popularity of AR technology, the next step in the digital fashion industry is to move beyond the phone screen and in a physical environment, is closer than you might think.

For next season, Auroboros plans to open a new NFT model in addition to producing special orders.

