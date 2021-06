Royal dresses, including the Diana wedding dress, on display in London

LONDON (Reuters) – The voluminous ivory dress Princess Diana wore to marry Prince Charles in 1981 has been on display at her former London home, as part of a new exhibit featuring a selection of dresses worn by members of the British royal family. Royal Style in the Making takes a look at the work of designers and their royal clients, and features outfits created for Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, Princess Margaret and Diana, as well as sketches, fabric samples and photographs by the collection of royal ceremonial dresses. Among the most recognizable dresses is the Dianas taffeta and lace wedding dress, which features a bodice, full skirt, puffed sleeves, and a 25-foot train. Designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, the dress is on loan from Diana’s sons, Princes William and Harry. By now, everyone knew this iconic shape, so typical of early ’80s fashion, those big puffed sleeves, very romantic and vintage-inspired, said Matthew Storey, curator of the exhibition. But when you come to the show what you appreciate are the details, the antique lace, the modern lace that was designed to imitate it, which lines the entire 25 foot long train, all trimmed with thousands of iridescent sequins for the whole dress sparkles. Other items on display include a rare surviving canvas for a dress worn by Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother for the coronation of King George VI in 1937. Storey said one of her favorite exhibits was an 18th-century blue and gold style gown designed for Princess Margaret by set designer Oliver Messel. She wore it to a costume ball at Mansion House in 1964 to benefit one of her favorite charities, the St John Ambulance, he said. The exhibition, which opened last week and will run until January, is held at Kensington Palace, where Diana lived until her death in a car crash in Paris in 1997. Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alex Richardson

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos