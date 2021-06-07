Kendra Scott enters a new category with the launch of the first men’s collection





For years, Kendra Scott has created success by listening to her customers. The brand found that many women were asking for gifts for the men in their lives, and at the same time, male customers were looking for an effortless, avant-garde way to express their style. As a result, the brand created the Scott Bros. collection. by Kendra Scott, who transposes her distinctive use of natural stones and raised details into a striking suite of men’s jewelry and gender neutral designs.

True to Kendra Scott’s family pillar, the new designs were created alongside Kendra’s own teenage sons and named after the most influential male figures in her life. The brand also chose to feature Kendra Scott’s men in the collection’s campaign imagery, using team members from across the organization to showcase this exciting new category (including CEO of the brand, Tom nolan). “My boys grew up with this business. Back then, they would come to the office and go on a “treasure hunt” to find pearls stuck in the cracks in our wood floors. Designing a collection with them is now a real circle moment for me. I’ve been a jewelry designer since I was a mom, which is why I’m so excited to introduce Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott, designed in collaboration with my sons to be a fun fashion that anyone can wear. ”- Kendra Scott, Founder, Designer and CEO of the brand. Known for her beautiful jewelry that connects customers with the causes and people they care about most, Kendra Scott’s new line, Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott, is a welcome addition to the brand. To continue Kendra Scott’s mission of supporting children and families within their communities, 50% of all proceeds from the Cade suite from the collection go to June 7 will support the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital (PMCH) Art Therapy Program. As the program continues, 20% of proceeds from the Cade bracelet at Blue Lapis will continue to support PMCH, while the rest of the sequel will support Kendra Scott’s return efforts for youth organizations and charities. charity. “We put the customer at the center of everything we do and saw a real opportunity for us to create another branch of the Kendra Scott business to provide a family-inspired men’s collection to our customers. As a company, we have grown and evolved over the years, listening to our customers to provide quality products that match their unique styles and needs. We are proud to present Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott, a collection rooted in our core values ​​of family, fashion and philanthropy. “- Tom nolan, CEO of Kendra Scott At June 9, Kendra Scott and CEO Tom nolan will celebrate the brand’s milestone with an exclusive event hosted at the new Austin FC Stadium in their intimate Q2 Field Club. Guests will get a first look at the collection, enjoy food, drinks and a live music show by Zach Person. The collection is made up of Sterling silver in a mix of genuine stones, leather cord, paracord and vinyl beads with prices ranging from $ 68 up to $ 198. Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott is available today at Kendra Scott stores and online at KendraScott.com/Scott-Bros . Buyers are encouraged to follow the new men’s collection on @ ScottBros.byKendraScott on Instagram. The complete lookbook is available HERE , and high resolution images can be downloaded HERE . About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel and sense of community of its founder and designer, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott owns over 100 stand-alone stores across the United States and is sold through leading retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and 600 specialty stores around the world and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is known for her kaleidoscope of beautiful accessories as well as the innovative and customizable Color Bar experience. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of “Family, Fashion, Philanthropy” and since 2010, the company has largely given back $ 40 million to local, national and international causes. For press inquiries, please contact:

