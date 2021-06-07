Solving the fit dilemma with fashion technology





Fashion tech start-up Mys Tyler wants to solve the fit dilemma for women by helping them find fashion inspiration to suit their sizes and style. The Sydney-based startup launched its free app last year and raised more than $ 1 million in seed funding from former Westpac chief executive Brian Hartzer of real estate giant Mirvacs, the arm of venture capitalist Mirvac Ventures and startup generator and venture capitalist Antler Global. Founder Sarah Neill said the inspiration for creating a social commerce platform, which matches like-bodied women around the world, came from the fact that she was not very trendy and that she did not like shopping. Mys Tyler founder Sarah Neill said she was not very trendy despite starting a fashion tech startup. I used to think, I wish I could find someone who was the same height, the same size, who was more fashionable, that I could just copy, the 40-year-old said. We weren’t trying to match a person with a product, the way we approach it is to match people with people.

Mys Tylers’ business model is based on earning commissions from online links to stores, with 36% of in-app links generating revenue, a number Ms. Neill hopes to grow over time. On the income generated, Mys Tyler gives 80% to each contributor who publishes an outfit. The platform has already proven itself in the market, with 82,000 users installing the Mys Tyler application. The United States, Australia and the United Kingdom represent 70 percent of its market. It really shows the opportunity for Australian businesses to be global from day one, Ms Neill said. We’ve had so much traction outside of Australia and it’s during COVID when we can’t even travel when we don’t have a presence outside of Australia. Former Westpac CEO Mr Hartzer, who has made a number of investments in startups since leaving the bank, said that while no one would ever accuse him of being particularly fashionable , with four daughters, he could see the gap in the market for Mys Tyler.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos