How the office dress code is changing after Covid-19

After more than a year of working from home, millions of Americans are returning to the office and in need of new clothes. This presents a rare opportunity for retailers, who are trying to anticipate what their customers will now want to wear to work. Here’s what office dress codes might look like as the country opens up again.

Key points to remember

1. Leisure at work has arrived.

Many brands are reducing their production of coveralls, adding more stretch to their pants and using new expressions such as workleisure. They produce yoga pants that look like dress pants, t-shirts you can wear to work, and a dressier version of cork-lined sandals dubbed the Work Birks. Even Dockers, who helped give birth to the concept of business casual, adds more extensibility to their classic chinos. They look like khakis, but they look more like sweatpants, said Nick Rendic, the brand’s global design manager. The pandemic has taught us that we can wear whatever we want, but people still want to look good.

2. Many traditional expectations are changing.

The changing nature of workwear also presents new risks for workers in fields ranging from law to finance as they rush this spring to line up new outfits. Some worry about the social implications of their choices. If our clients adopt a more casual dress code, I don’t want to be that guy in the suit, said Russ Ferguson, a 37-year-old lawyer in Charlotte who assesses what to wear when he’s not in court. More than two-thirds of U.S. consumers plan to change their wardrobes from pre-pandemic styles when they return to the office, according to Klarna Bank AB, a retail bank, payments and purchasing service, which has surveyed over 1,000 people in May. Almost half expect to wear more comfortable clothes, although women are more likely to dress than men.

3. For some, the expectations are the same.

Studies have shown that the way we dress affects the way people view us and that women and minorities are often judged more harshly. Liz Puccetti, a program manager at an industrial automation company, said she expects to dress more casually when she returns to the office this summer. But the 35-year-old Wauwatosa, Wisconsin resident will only wear sneakers if her senior female colleagues do. Engineering is historically a man’s field, she said. It’s always good to take inspiration from the older women in the company for what they wear, as they’ve earned the respect of their peers.

4. Business clothes will help some put the pandemic behind them.

After a year of casual wear, a return to more formal clothing can help people put the pandemic behind them, according to Omri Gillath, professor of psychology at the University of Kansas. That’s why Sheraz Iftikhar, managing partner of wealth management firm Arch Global Advisors, reinstated the pre-pandemic dress code of suits and other formal attire when he returned employees to the Manhattan office last September. There was a sense of confusion on their side, so we had to put some guidelines in place, Mr Iftikhar said. We wanted to maintain our culture. We wanted to get back to the situation before the pandemic.

