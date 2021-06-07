Exotic leathers: Fashion products are more durable than some research suggests

The fashion industry is trying to do the right thing when it comes to sustainability after all, its profits increasingly depend on it as consumers continue to prioritize ESG issues. But he needs help. This is where science comes in. It’s the job of scientists to generate hard evidence to help find solutions that work for people, businesses and the planet. Yet even questions that elicit a strong scientific consensus can sometimes elicit deep skepticism. Nowhere is this conflict more apparent in the fashion industry than in the use of animal products.

Animal rights activists and the fashion industry have long clashed over the use of natural materials such as animal furs, feathers and leathers over synthetic alternatives. At least some brands, with scientific support, argue that using wildlife products is sometimes a better option than synthetics, such as plastic-based faux fur. Animal rights activists, nevertheless, protest against such uses and have every right to do so because freedom of speech and public debate are essential forums for advancing knowledge and society as a whole. .

In the process, a disturbing trend has emerged: seemingly scientific assessments of the wildlife trade that claim to reveal major problems, but seem at least in part to reflect philosophical opposition to the use of animals by the authors behind such assessments. This can have a negative impact on ecosystems and the people who depend on this trade. In a document in the journal Conservation Biology earlier this year, we cited a number of examples of what we support as flawed studies that can undermine science and sustainability.

We also reviewed a case study on the use of wildlife by the fashion industry: artwork published in early 2020 by the scientific journal EcoHealth, which claimed that the fashion industry is one of the biggest markets for illegal wildlife products. The authors of this article analyzed statistics on fashion items made with wildlife products seized by US Customs between 2003 and 2013. Many products were shipped by well-known brands and most of the items were derived from reptiles. The authors concluded that violations of international trade regulations were common and on the rise, and as a result, illegal trade is widespread and (by implication) harmful to wild populations.

As a result, the authors of this article have called for much more stringent regulation of the trade in wildlife products and, ideally, a complete halt.

A philosophical opposition

The authors’ philosophical opposition to the commercial use of wildlife products is clear in the document. This is evidenced by phrases such as: If species are beautiful enough to be worn as a handbag, they should be beautiful enough to be left in a sustainable way and fulfill their ecological roles in nature. We do not doubt the authors’ sincere passion for animals, but believe that unfortunately this perspective has led them to conclusions that go against the information available.

Our reanalysis of their evidence shows that rates of seizure of fashion-related goods by US Customs during the in-game period were unusually low, at 0.4 percent of shipments (or 253 out of 56,930), and that these seizures were in fact in number rather than increasing. For comparison, U.S. universities, museums, and government agencies that imported reptile specimens for scientific and other non-commercial purposes during the same period recorded a seizure rate of 2.5. %.

And even if the numbers for these wildlife seizures are correct, does that mean that the fashion industry and reputable US institutions are involved in the illegal wildlife trade? Of course not. These seizures primarily reflect paperwork errors rather than evidence of poaching or criminal activity. For example, if an employee of a store in the exporting country accidentally misplaces the permits intended to accompany the shipment, that shipment will be seized upon arrival. Or if one of the leathers used in a product, a lizard skin handle for a snakeskin handbag, for example, has not been listed in the documentation, then the product will be seized even though permits valid covers other leathers used in the same product.

In some cases, a customs officer may simply confiscate items and give the importer an opportunity to clarify the error. However, paperwork errors are, indeed, a violation no matter how innocent or accidental and whether the importer is a fashion brand or a reputable American institution and more often than not the items are seized.

However, the flaws in the EcoHealth article have already taken their toll. Reputable media like National Geographic, Fashion business, and Vogue reported the authors’ findings, further confusing fashion makers and misleading consumers, many of whom are desperate to make the right choice. Since then, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein have officially given up exotic leathers from their product lines, joining other big brands like Hugo Boss, Victoria Beckham and Vivienne Westwood.

Sustainable trade

You might be wondering if this matters. Even though scientific papers like the one from EcoHealth are misleading, is killing wild animals to make luxury handbags still unacceptable and unsustainable? No, the exact opposite is true. Detailed scientific studies over many years showed that the trade in exotic leathers like those of pythons, lizards and alligators can be fully durable. Not only that, the industry also directly funds robust conservation programs, with benefits for indigenous communities and rural livelihoods. It is the essence of a nature based solution to a global growth link challenges.

Closing the trade in luxury wildlife products can create significant economic and social problems for people in biodiversity-rich countries like Indonesia and Malaysia. Ironically, he can even increase poaching of truly endangered species. So we have a choice. Do we want to maintain a sustainable industry and help people and biodiversity to coexist, or do we want to ban exotic animal products altogether? We cannot have it both ways. Well-meaning people will form widely opposing views on this issue, and that’s okay, but it is essential that the information supporting these views is factual and reliable.

We invited the authors of the EcoHealth article to respond to the above analysis of their work. One of the authors, Monique Sosnowski, senior lecturer at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice at the City University of New York, said:

We are currently in the process of publishing an official response to the document in question. While we cannot share all the details of this document, given that it is currently under peer review, it is wrong to suggest that we have an anti-trade philosophical bias. As we have seen in our previous work, we are not petitioning for or against the wildlife trade. Rather, we recognize that there are rules and regulations guiding what can be imported legally into the United States, for example, and review the available data on wildlife products that have been seized as a result of legal violations.

We would also like to clarify claims that the wildlife seizure data we analyzed was the result of paperwork issues, errors in documentation, ”or other errors or omissions. It’s wrong. Each individual seizure analyzed was linked to one or more violations of federal regulations. These seizures are distinctly different from confiscations, which are more of temporary detentions which may be explained by the above errors.

Daniel Natusch is an honorary researcher at Macquarie University. Patrick Aut is an associate researcher in the Department of Zoology at the University of Oxford. Rick shines is professor of evolutionary biology at Macquarie University. (This article was originally published by The Conversation.)