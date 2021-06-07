Pregnant Princess Beatrice dons a bold Zara dress to show off her round belly



















June 07, 2021 – 3:42 PM BST



Georgia Brown Princess Beatrice was spotted in London on Saturday with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wearing a chic dress to compliment her round belly.

If anyone is able to make pregnancy effortless, it is Princess Beatrice. Since announcing the happy news of her first pregnancy with her husband Edouardo Mapelli Mozzi, the princess served up some very nifty maternity fashion tips. READ: Princess Beatrice’s baby bump-style hack is so simple From the use of Duchess of Cambridgethe hair trick to distract from her (then) private pregnancy, to recycle your favorite Maje cardigan to keep her baby bump a secret, the radiant mother-to-be knows how to style her baby bump. Loading the player … WATCH: Princess Beatrice shares rare glimpse of her royal household Most recently, Princess Beatrice was seen in a stunning bright green Zara dress. She paired the look with a relaxed denim jacket, panama hat and white. Gucci sneakers for a chic city atmosphere. Beatrice was a sight in green as she strutted around London hand in hand with her husband who also dressed appropriately for the city’s summer heat. RELATED: Princess Beatrice Just Styled Her Sell-Out Maje Cardigan in a Really Clever Way READ: How Princess Beatrice Used Kate Middleton’s Clever Trick To Hide Pregnancy In the photos published by the Online Mail, you could see Beatrice rocking her baby bump and smiling in the sun. Beatrice will give birth the same year as her sister, Princess Eugenie Her husband Edoardo donned an unbuttoned linen shirt and navy chinos. The royal couple looked set to spend a day together in the sun. Midi dresses are a favorite of royal ladies when they are expecting. Whether it’s the practicality and comfort of an oversized dress, or just having a royal eye for a fashion victory, we’ve got you covered! Channel Princess Beatrice’s effortless summer style with our selection of the best Main Street shirt dresses right now.. Pair this bold shirt dress with a pair of comfy white sneakers for the perfect summer style. Shirt dress, £ 59.99, Mango BUY NOW We’re obsessed with this sophisticated button-down dress, featuring a flattering removable belt to tighten the waist (or without if you’re sporting a full-blown bump). A-line shirt dress, £ 34.99, H&M BUY NOW Show off Princess Beatrice in green with this on-trend midi dress, the perfect blend of style and comfort. Buttoned dress, £ 30, Monki BUY NOW Buckingham Palace announced the happy news of Beatrice’s pregnancy in May in a statement which read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very happy to announce that they are expecting a baby in the fall of this year. “The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.” The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.







