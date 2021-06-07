Fluid gender fashion gets boost at the luxury level – Sourcing Journal

High-end menswear is one of the exterior characters of Gen Z pop culture icons like Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and Harry Styles, but the fluid gender-based fashion movement also takes place offstage.

New data from the global fashion shopping platform Lyst sheds light on the brands and influencers who are helping to embed gender fluidity in clothing, footwear and accessories. The items consumers are looking for go far beyond the reach of the Pride celebration capsule collections that brands roll out every June, underscoring the demand for genderless fashion 365 days a year.

Searches for fashion pieces that include gender-related keywords have jumped 33% year-to-date, Lyst reported, while press and social media mentions for fashion-related terms gender-less increased 46% in May.

While previous efforts to introduce gender-neutral shopping experiences have yielded mixed results – New York City’s very first genre fluid store, The Phluid Project, closed in 2020 and migrated online, and the Selfridges’ Agender 2015 concept space dedicated to gender-neutral fashion has disappeared from the category is showing signs of gaining a foothold in the industry.

Earlier this year, the predictive analytics and retail data platform Trendalytics called gender-neutral fashion the “best move in the market,” with 20% of new product references in the category out of stock. A recent report from Edited also highlights the opportunities for genderless streetwear.

The spike is due, in part, to the growing number of coveted and accessible brands incorporating genderless designs into their collection and marketing campaigns.

Alessandro Michele’s Gucci collections have been genderless for some time, and the brand’s runways welcome male and female models wearing interchangeable clothing. The luxury house formalized it last year by launching The MX Project, a collection of fluid clothing and accessories. Enduring designer Stella McCartney has also entered the genderless segment with StellaShared, a unisex line that arrived in 2020, combining utilitarian streetwear with classic tailoring.

Most recently, specialty teen retailer PacSun partnered with two young designers who will help create a pair of co-branded, gender-neutral collections for the 2021 holiday season, and announced plans to introduce a line of staples without. kind. Genderless denim, meanwhile, was at the center of Unspun’s new collections, the new sustainable brand Non and Calvin Klein’s first collaboration with Heron Preston.

Demand for contemporary, genderless labels such as Wales Bonner, Eckhaus Latta and Hood by Air has been increasing rapidly since the start of the year, Lyst reported. Meanwhile, the most sought after genderless items include Telfar’s vegan tote bag, Bode’s embroidered shirts and Gucci fancy knits, Lyst added, noting that Thom Browne skirts, in general, are on the rise. most popular with searches up to 152%.

The designer’s skirts are also driving the 2021 wedding fashion trends. Last month, Lyst reported that searches for “men’s wedding skirts” have increased 26% year-over-year since then. that “Schitt’s Creek” character David Rose wore one to his wedding in the series finale last year.

Perspectives on gender are changing, especially among young consumers. A report by advertising agency Bigeye found that less than half of Gen Z women, 45%, said they mostly wore clothes designed for women – 69% of all women surveyed said the same – and 28% said they wore clothes designed for women. women or men depending on what they feel. Of those who identify as male, 71% of Gen Z said they mostly wear clothes designed for men, compared to 84% overall.

The connection between this societal shift and stardom, however, is evident in the way young consumers wear genderless fashion. According to Lyst, “Pop culture icons are paving the way for a more inclusive fashion future.”

Lil Nas X, Billy Porter and Bad Bunny adopted the skirts. After Kid Cudi performed on “Saturday Night Live” in April wearing an Off-White sundress, searches for floral dresses on Lyst increased 21% in 24 hours. The dress also triggered a 67% increase in searches for Off-White dresses the next day.

Harry Styles adorning Vogue’s December cover in a baby blue Gucci dress made headlines both positive and negative, but it was the Gucci boas he wore to the 2021 Grammys that inspired a 1,500% increase in searches for retro flourishes. Styles, who wore a Gucci handbag to the recent Brit Awards in London, seems to be leaning into her flowing style. The musician just filed a trademark for a potential cosmetics brand called “Styles, Harry Edward,” according to Us Weekly.

Likewise, searches for Styles endorsed pearl necklaces have become increasingly popular with male consumers, Lyst reported. Searches for the traditional necklace, which was also recently worn by A $ AP Rocky, has increased by 150%.

Although musician Billie Eilish broke the internet last month wearing designer lingerie for her transformative cover of British Vogue, Lyst said her signature oversized t-shirt look continues to influence shoppers. Searches for roomy t-shirts have grown steadily on Lyst since the start of the year and are currently up 231% from the same time last year, he said.