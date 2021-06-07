‘Bridgerton’ Costume Designer Ellen Mirojnick on Creating a Custom TV Universe – Deadline

When costume designer Ellen Mirojnick signed on for Bridgerton, she knew she was facing a challenge she had never encountered.

“It was the most important thing I ever thought of,” she said, “and it was a lot of fun.”

Chris Van Dusen’s Netflix series, based on a series of Julia Quinn novels, takes a look at wealth, lust and betrayal in Regency-era England, from the perspective of the powerful Bridgerton family.

Mirojnick came to the series after collaborating with EP Shonda Rhimes on a number of other projects, and based on her past experience, she knew Bridgerton wouldn’t be your typical period piece, with a standard look. In keeping with the aesthetic that Rhimes has explored throughout her career, she would instead present an “ambitious” vision of the early 19th century – an elevated world of fashion, crafted with incredible attention to detail.

In this week’s episode of Production Value, Mirojnick explains that she couldn’t rely on the costume stock to make Rhimes’ vision come true. Instead, she had to start her own “little factory,” which allowed her to create every detail of every costume from scratch.

After creating a lookbook so that “everyone… on the same page”, regarding the show’s particular mix of history and fantasy, the designer worked with her team to sort out the logistics of creating 7,500 “nut soup” costume pieces. The pieces were made around the world and airlifted to Mirojnick’s “costume house”, where she and her team added more layers of detail and prepared each costume for the camera.

Interestingly, Mirojnick’s take on creating a show’s entire wardrobe from scratch changed, in his time on Bridgerton. While the thought of doing it once was daunting, the process showed her that this level of design control sometimes makes it easier. “[It’s] really kind of a mystery, ”she admits. “But if you have the resources, it pays off and it’s easier to have everything you need. “

During her interview with Production Value, Mirojnick explained that she fell in love with cinema at a very young age and was still creatively engaged, although she first turned to painting and Fine arts. Later, however, she jokes that she was “encouraged to make a living” and ended up working in fashion.

“I designed sportswear for juniors for about seven years. At the end of this period, I was a bit bored and wanted to try something new, ”she shares. “At the time, my husband was working on a movie in New Orleans and I went to visit him. They didn’t have a costume designer, and here. My next career has started.

Although Mirojnick’s career as a costume designer was “pure luck”, she quickly became an obsession. After cutting her teeth into commercials in New York City, she found one of her big breaks as a costume designer on the iconic 1980 teen drama, Fame. “New York, doing Fame, I don’t know how to explain it, ”says Mirojnick. “It was just heaven for me.”

Another heavenly project for the designer was Fatal attraction, the 1987 psychological thriller starring Michael Douglas, Glenn Close, and Anne Archer, which turned out to be his big breakup. “It was a once in a lifetime experience because it was different from what it is now. Everyone [involved] was at a turning point, or a transition point in their career, ”she said. “I was like the beginner. However, we have just become an instant family.

Over the years, Mirojnick has made countless other iconic films and series, including Face / Off, Starship Troopers, Lucky logan and The Knick. Another memorable movie for her was that of 1988 Cocktail, which marked Tom Cruise’s “comeback” effort (“if you can believe it”) after “a few not-so-popular movies”.

But to date, one of the designer’s biggest hits in the air is that of Oliver Stone. Wall Street. When the film was released in 1987, Michel Douglas’ corporate raider character Gordon Gekko connected with audiences, as life began to imitate art. While on the set of Cocktail, she received a call from a Los Angeles Times fashion journalist, who made her realize that the looks she had imagined for Gekko had become a fashion trend. “She said, ‘How does it feel to influence young men in their thirties as they move up the ranks? Everyone wants to be Gordon Gekko, “and I was overwhelmed,” she recalls. “I was really shocked, and it just kept growing from there to the point [that] I think I received an award from an organization to change the face of men’s fashion.

At this point, Mirojnick has accomplished more than any costume designer could hope for. (She was once honored five years ago with the Costume Designers Guild’s Career Excellence Award.) Nonetheless, there’s still at least one item on her bucket list that she doesn’t have. still scratched. “I want so badly to do a Broadway musical, ”she said. “That, I’m dying to do it.”

As an artist, Mirojnick is continually driven by her quest for the next big story. “I’m still looking. My curiosity is enormous, ”she says. “I’m always interested in… a great idea to develop the imagination… and there are a lot of great people. So my door is usually always open.

When it premiered in December, Bridgerton not seated Wall Street as the biggest pop culture phenomenon that Mirojnick has ever been a part of. Prior to its return in season 2, the series has already been renewed for seasons 3 and 4.

Check out our full conversation with Mirojnick above.