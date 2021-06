9 Best Maternity Wedding Dresses for Pregnant Brides 2021: Beautiful Maternity Bridal Looks

June 07, 2021 – 5:13 PM BST



Rachel avery Maternity Wedding Dresses: Pregnant brides will shine beautifully in these stunning maternity wedding dresses in flattering styles from Tiffany Rose, ASOS, Etsy and more.

With wedding dates are changing faster than UK weather, so there are bound to be more pregnant brides than ever before. Kiss your beautiful bump on your wedding day and find a dreamy maternity wedding dress. From ASOS to Etsy to Amazon, here are our top picks for maternity wedding dresses … WATCH: 18 Amazing Websites to Shop for Wedding Dresses Online: ASOS, Net-A-Porter, Revolve, eBay, and more The sheer flowing sleeves are so flattering and the floral appliqué adds a touch of luxury to this cute dress. Hope & Ivy maternity wedding dress, £ 150, Asos BUY NOW Myleene Klass once wore this exact dress on the red carpet when she was pregnant, and we think she’ll look great down the aisle too! Maternity lace and silk wedding dress, £ 329, Seraphine BUY NOW Bohemian brides rejoice! This off-the-shoulder dress is light and airy and has plenty of room for a growing bump. MYRISAM maternity wedding dress, £ 12.29, Amazon BUY NOW RELATED: Stylish Wedding Masks and Blankets You’ll Say ‘Yes’ to WOW: 15 pretty bridesmaid dresses to fall in love with Angelic style with short sleeves and a bohemian lace pattern, this dress can easily be dressed up or down. Bohemian lace dress, £ 72, Etsy BUY NOW A chic design that wouldn’t be out of place in Meghan Markle’s wardrobe, this pleated dress with delicate sash is a real winner. Ivory maternity wedding dress, £ 169, Seraphine BUY NOW While not listed as a maternity dress, with its empire line and puffy skirt, this bohemian luxury dress will be ideal for brides in their first or second trimester. Beth wedding dress, £ 309, Monsoon BUY NOW Traditional brides will fall for this magnificent lace dress with its chic three-quarter length sleeves and skimmed empire line. Maternity wedding dress Verona, £ 225, Tiffany Rose BUY NOW From clever stretch lace to soft jersey, comfort is key with this sophisticated dress. Maternity wedding dress Amelia, £ 199, SilkFred BUY NOW SEE: Gorgeous Bridal Gowns to Shop for on Main Street With an illusion wrap style and modern V-neckline, you won’t have to compromise on style with this understated dress. Maternity lace wedding dress, £ 109.99, Freemans BUY NOW This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! can earn a small commission if a reader clicks and makes a purchase. More information. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







