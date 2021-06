Clarks Originals and Levi’s launch ’80s-inspired shoe collection – Footwear News

Clarks Originals has teamed up with Levi’s Vintage Clothing for their latest men’s shoe collaboration. This weekend, three psychedelic styles of Clarks will be released in collaboration with Levi’s. The capsule collection is inspired by the rise of acid house music in the ’80s, particularly in Manchester, UK, where Clarks’ iconic Wallabee boots were the footwear of choice at the time.

Clarks Originals x Levi’s vintage clothing. Designed to complement Levi’s new “Loose Fix” fashion collection, Clarks x Levi’s shoes reinvent three of the brand’s iconic styles in suede and nubuck leather. The brand’s classic Wallabee boots are redone in pink and mauve, with a rounded square toe. The square-toe Weaver shoe is also crafted in multiple shades of yellow. Finally, Clarks’ iconic Desert Boot is redone in two-tone light blue suede. Signature Clarks latex crepe soles, along with complimentary color laces and co-branded suede hang tags attached to each pair’s eyelets, add to the designs. Each pair will cost $ 260 at launch.

Levi’s Vintage Clothing x Clarks Originals Desert Boots.

Levi’s Vintage Clothing x Clarks Originals Wallabees.

Levi’s Vintage Clothing x Clarks Originals Weavers. The Clarks Originals x Levi’s Vintage Clothing collection will be released exclusively on Lévis.com Friday. The line will also be available on the Levi’s app and in select Levi’s Vintage Clothing stores. Levi Strauss & Co. was founded in the 1890s, becoming increasingly popular in the ranch and rock subcultures in the mid-1900s. The brand is known for its inclusiveness and range of styles and washes. in denim, as well as their iconic blue 501 jeans. More recently, Levi’s launched its 2021 Pride campaign with OutRight International Action to emphasize respect for different pronouns, and collaborated on avant-garde lines with Miu Miu and Valentino. In other Clarks news, the UK-based brand launched a Jamaican-inspired collection earlier this spring. Clarks is renowned in the footwear community for its latex-soled leather and suede shoes, which have celebrated classic style since its inception in 1825. The brand has also partnered with a range of labels on previous collections from co-branded shoes, including Supreme, Aimé Léon Dore, BAPE and Palm Angels.

