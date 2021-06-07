These 6 ethical fashion and lifestyle brands are the future of style and luxury

The apparel and lifestyle industries, in their traditional forms, are built on a foundation of opacity: who made that T-shirt you’re wearing? How were the workers at the factory that produced your sneakers treated? What was the environmental impact of making the handbag you wear every day? The answers to these questions are often difficult to find and it is no accident. Behind the thick veil that obscures the inner workings of fast fashion lurks a host of disturbing practices that treat people and the planet as disposables almost as disposable as the cheap clothes these companies make and sell.
The positive sides of this story are the innovative leaders of ethical fashion and lifestyle brands that do things better and give customers access to the stories behind their products. The seven ethical fashion and lifestyle brands in this article are shying away from tradition and finding new ways to source environmentally friendly materials, treat workers with dignity and care, and give back to their communities. . It’s a new world of fashion and style, and the outlook is bright.
Eileen Fisher: timeless clothes that live and live
Eileen Fisher believes clothing should be ethical, timeless, well-made and designed to work together, wear effortlessly, and be part of a responsible life cycle. The company has a refreshing environment transparent supply chain, and it does not cut corners when it comes to workers’ rights. Built on a circular economy foundation, Eileen Fisher gives customers the option to return slightly used or worn items, which the company either restores and resells or completely reuses into trendy new pieces.
Parker Clay: creating decent jobs with high-end leather bags
Parker Clay creates better bags through a better process with no shortcuts. The brand is obsessed with sourcing, tailoring and the tiniest grain of leather, drawing on centuries of Ethiopian leatherworking tradition. By owning its factory in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Parker Clay can create a safer workplace with more sustainable production. To date, the company has created more than 400,000 hours of safe, stable and dignified employment in Ethiopia, helping women support their families, develop their professional skills and ultimately transform communities.
MADI Apparel: providing underwear to women in need
Realizing that underwear is on the urgent need list at nearly every domestic violence and homeless shelter, MADI Apparel’s mission is to provide clean and comfortable confidence to shelter residents. For every MADI item sold, the company donates a pair of underwear to a woman in need at domestic violence shelters, homeless shelters, rape clinics and disaster relief situations. disaster. To date, MADI has donated underwear to over 7,000 women.
8000Kicks: super durable shoes
8000Kicks shoes are in a class of their own. Each pair is made with super tough hemp fibers and seaweed blooms, making these kicks durable and incredibly eco-friendly. 8000Kicks also works with its partner factories to increase their dependence on renewable energy sources and invests in CO2 capture with its hemp farms. Listen to an interview with 8000Kicks CEO Bernardo Carreira here.
Soapbox Soaps: Giving soap to communities around the world
Soapbox’s mission is to make the world a little safer through soap and hygiene. Soapbox products avoid aggressive additives, in favor of a diet of natural origin for ultimate days for skin and hair. Better yet, for every Soapbox product purchased, the company donates a bar of soap to someone in need. Each Soapbox product is stamped with a unique hope code that can be entered online to discover the specific project a purchase has benefited from.
KNOWN OFFER: Humanizing the clothing industry
The KNOWN SUPPLY model is based on radical transparency, something that is often sorely lacking in the clothing industry. When you buy an item from KNOWN SUPPLY, you will have the opportunity to meet the manufacturers; each product contains the signature of the manufacturer who designed it, and KNOWN’s online search feature gives you the ability to find out more about each manufacturer. The company works with underserved populations to deliver meaningful work and to show the powerful impact that clothing purchases can have if done thoughtfully.
