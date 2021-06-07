Fashion
Flattering dresses for athletic builds: our 21 choices
If you have an athletic (or rectangular) body type, you might find it difficult to shop for flattering clothes, especially online. Most models don’t have a very athletic build, so it can be hard to tell what a part might look like on you in relation to them. We promise you, however, that there are many dresses that you will look stunning wearing!
An athletic shape has shoulders and hips roughly the same width, and weight fairly evenly distributed throughout the body. This means that you will want something that emphasizes the upper or lower half of your body, not both. Fitted and flared dresses can help balance the wider shoulders, or you can accentuate them with an accent sleeve top and a more fitted skirt. The backless and racerback styles are also amazing for showing off toned arms. The bustier also works! You can also go for something with a plunging V-neckline or a scoop neckline to flatter your chest.
Want to see some examples that we love? We have selected 21 dresses for you, so let’s go!
21 extremely flattering dresses for athletic body types
Fit and flare dresses
1. Our absolute favorite:This vintage style tea GRACE KARIN dress is basically famous on Amazon and is a fit and flare style through and through!
2. We also like:This tie-dyeoxiuly dress is a better choice for more casual occasions where you always want to look ultra-chic!
3. We cannot forget:How about this beautiful floralMoyabo dress? The patterned skirt adds additional visual definition to the bottom!
Contrast Sleeve Dresses
4. Our absolute favorite: With voluminous, flowing short sleeves and a fitted silhouette, thiszshujun dress is a dream for athletic builds!
5. We also like:How cute is this gingham puff sleeve dress Anthropology? A perfect summer find!
6. We cannot forget:This floralLERENSHA puff sleeve dress is another great choice, with just a little ruffle detail at the hem!
Halter dresses
7. Our absolute favorite:We just found your next chic evening dress and it takes the form of this bestseller PRETTYGARDEN open back dress!
8. We also like:ThisLulus short dress is fluid and casual but all kinds of pretty with its unique floral print!
9. We cannot forget:This fittedfloern dress and its tropical print are simply made for your next vacation!
Racer back dresses
10. Our absolute favorite: If you are looking for a take-out type of dress for everyday take thisLuckyMore dress (with pockets)!
11. We also like:This soft and sportyPUMA short dress from Revolve is an amazing athleisure choice!
12. We can’t forgetThe tie detail at the waist of thisIHOT dress gonna make you feel like a million no, a billion dollars!
Strapless dresses
13. Our absolute favorite:This beach, bohoCHICGAL dress will be the best friend of pattern lovers. He has a whole bunch of them!
14. We also like:Okay, our jaws dropped a bit when we saw the unique tie-dye design on thisRiviera sun dress!
15. We cannot forget:You probably won’t want to take this off THANTH long dress once tried!
V neck dresses
16. Our absolute favorite:This diveECOWISH short dress has a cute blue leopard print and flowing, flattering details that everyone will love!
17. We also like:Wrap dresses flatter all body types, so you know you can’t go wrong with this popularZESICA part!
18. We cannot forget:The neckline on thisKatiewens dress dive as far as he can go!
Scoop neck dresses
19. Our absolute favorite:EverlanesJapanese GoWeave Slip Dress will stun every time!
20. We also like: We would wear thatDaily Ritual Button-Down Dress all year. So many ways to style it!
21. We cannot forget:ThisLulus short dress is such a versatile piece you’ll wear it all the time!
