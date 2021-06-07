4 trends shaping the market now – Footwear News

As the pandemic diminishes in the United States thanks to the continued rollout of vaccines, those who love to dress are wondering: what happens after working from home in sweatpants?

After all, the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918 is credited with spawning the Roaring Twenties. So what is the male equivalent of champagne and glitter? Or will the hegemony of sport and sneakers continue to reign supreme?

Industry leaders in the men’s market are speaking out on four themes of the evolution of today’s fashion scene.

Glamor is back – in a comfortable way

“I see the world coming back to life,” said acclaimed menswear stylist Ilaria Urbinati, whose prominent clients include Ryan Reynolds, Rami Malek and Dwayne Johnson. “I think people are looking to dress, and they are looking for glamor. I don’t think people will go back to uncomfortable clothes, especially men, but there is a way to dress that is stylish and cool. Urbinati used its quarantine downtime to launch Leoedit.com, a digital lifestyle destination for men, which helps readers accomplish just that.

Plus, a casual look isn’t the same as lazy and baggy – it’s a new silhouette, and it affects the choice of shoes.

This point is echoed by Los Angeles designer Mike Amiri, who recently focused his avant-garde, rock’n’roll look on creating iconic sneakers. “There will always be a place for elevation,” he insists, citing his latest Stadium low top sneaker, a casual athletic shoe executed with luxury materials and proportions. “This juxtaposition mindset is the future of footwear trends.”



Mike Amiri’s Stadium sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mike Amiri

Abandon the rules, keep the quality

The past year has sparked increased interest in non-sexist fashion, which is more thoughtful and thoughtful than ever.

Experts say breaking gender codes and norms when it comes to clothing creates freedom of expression that inspires depth. Pushing beyond the superficial tendencies and prescribed ideas of masculinity, today’s shopper is looking for shoes with a soul.

“Consumers these days want to understand the source, manufacture and quality of their purchases,” said David Morris, director of purchasing for Porter. “They also appreciate pieces that have a longevity in their wear and a certain timelessness in their aesthetics and appeal.”

Iconic brands such as Birkenstock, Dr. Martens and JM Weston offer styles ranging from small to large and defying the traditional ownership of the genre.



Birkenstock Boston clog. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Slip into something different

After a year of indoor slippers and shoes, Morris said some classics in menswear are making a comeback this summer. “We see our customers gravitate towards what we would call a slip-on shoe: moccasins, boat shoes and riding shoes. This is an indication that men are interested in a mix of comfort and casual shoes, but also in stepping up their style.

Italian brands such as Loro Piana, Tod’s and Brunello Cucinelli set high and reliable standards when it comes to combining craftsmanship and style. Boutique brands to consider include Yuketen, Duke & Dexter and Mark Chris, all of whom emphasize quality traditional craftsmanship, as well as Armando Cabral, whose eponymous designer combines African handcrafted details with craftsmanship. Italian artisan.



A penny moccasin from the Duke & Dexter x Playboy collaboration collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Duke & Dexter

On the American side, there is also the motivation to go straight to the source with Quoddy’s made in Maine boat shoes. Nisolo is a Nashville-based B Corp certified company that manufactures its stylish designs in Peru. Polo Ralph Lauren continues to dominate the more preppy slip-on variety, as does Tom Ford’s more polished.

To consumers, a slip-on lifestyle undoubtedly feels continental and can help relieve some of the pressure of travel restrictions. Linen pants and espadrilles evoke images of Cary Grant and Pablo Picasso on the French Riviera, Jude Law in “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and Aristotle Onassis in Capri.

“Slightly cooler and looser linen or cotton pants will look great with a more casual shoe – which is why we prefer slip-on shoes without laces. It’s really an artistic atmosphere, ”said Urbinati.

No, the sneakers are not going anywhere

While men may be exploring more structured shoes, the sneaker has no intention of abdicating its throne. Brands like Nike, Adidas and Common Projects still lead the pack, although the confluence of streetwear and high fashion continues to reshape the field. New Balance recently injected more cool into its Made in USA division by appointing New York Fashion Crown Prince Teddy Santis, Aimé Leon Dore, as Creative Director.



Teddy Santis is Creative Director of New Balance’s Made in USA division. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

When it comes to sneaker shopping, retro reigns: “There is incredible consumer interest and popularity around some of our iconic sneaker silhouettes, like the Dunk, Blazer and Air Force 1” said Charles Williams, vice president of global men’s footwear at Nike.

Indeed, nostalgia is at an all time high. “We’re looking more at an 80s Reebok shape,” Urbanati said. “A shoe back to the future.

Speaking of the future, green awareness fuels innovation, as evidenced by Nike’s Space Hippie collection produced from reclaimed materials. At Mr Porter, Mr P. Larry sneakers are made from a composite of grape waste generated by the wine industry. Meanwhile, vegan offerings from brands like Saye and Axel Arigato are satisfying the ethical consumer.