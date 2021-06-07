SummerVibes: Discover the hottest summer trends with OCCs Fashion Club | Characteristics

With the spring semester 2021 behind the students of Orange Coast College, summer has officially arrived. As the state gets closer to being completely open, finally, anyone can throw away the sweatshirts they’ve worn over the past year and start looking fabulous for the summer. Before enjoying sunny days at the beach, barbecues with friends and summer festivals, learn how to look trendy and fierce from the fashion experts at OCC.

Were always on the lookout for the next trends and what to follow, said Camilla Jimenez-Smith, fashion styling instructor, who is also involved with the OCC Fashion Club. In the Jiminez-Smiths class, students spent the semester learning to style and perform photo shoots.

OCC Fashion club and members of Mode Program shared their predictions on OCC’s hottest summer styles for women and men.

This summer, it’s all about fun, bright colors, patterns and cutouts. We are emerging from the pandemic and more and more people are trying to replace their wardrobes with more unique and bright colors for spring and summer, said Fashion Club publicist Tien Nguyen. Additionally, colors can trigger emotions, behaviors, or make you react in a certain way. Therefore, it is psychologically proven that wearing bright colors can make you happier.

According to the site Very Good Spirit, color plays an important role in communicating information, influencing moods and even decisions made by individuals. In some cultures, colors have even been used for therapeutic purposes in a practice called chromotherapy. It is still used today as a holistic practice. In treatments today, blue is believed to soothe disease and relieve pain, red is believed to stimulate the body, and orange is used to heal the lungs.

Malia Viloria, a fashion merchandising student, shares Nguyens’ analysis. Viloria has its own fashion brand called 712 Power.

Right now for the summer it’s all about accessories or color. Pastels are really on trend, Viloria said. [The] the trend is bright colors. They make you feel positive which is what everyone really needs right now.

Viloria suggested lime green, pastel purple or blue and tie-dye colors as trends she sees a lot.

It’s nice to add a little fun to your outfit, she says.

According to Viloria, taking inspiration from vintage styles is also a fashion trend.

I saw a transition from the ’90s,’ 80s and then a bit of the ’70s, but the biggest trends are now coming from the’ 90s and ’80s, Viloria said.

Men can also play around with bright colors and patterns to create a vintage vibe. Pair the look with a pair of Ray Bans or other retro style sunglasses to bring the look home.

For men or women who want to dive into the vintage feel but don’t know where to start, start channeling your ’70s vibe by donning bell pants. It can be dressy or casual, depending on the occasion.

While colors are important in conveying moods and energy, the message people put on their bodies can be just as important!

Caitlyn Cait Hicks, president of the OCC Fashion Club and student in fashion merchandising, chooses to focus on the message she conveys with her clothes this summer. Hicks also owns a small fashion brand named Badartz, where she designs graphics for donning clothes. His new summer line which has just been discontinued is a line called Dont be an Asshole.

It’s so relevant to these times, with the way everything is going, no matter what your opinions, the least you can do is not be an asshole, Hicks said.

Like many small fashion companies, the Hicks brand places importance on sustainability. Perhaps even more important than the color or messages you put on your body this summer, you have to think twice about the materials they put on and how they are ethically produced.

Sustainability is a big thing talked about in the industry, studying fashion merchandising Minh-Vu mentionned.

Michelle Craner, who currently acts as the Fashion Program Coordinator and advises the Fashion Club, agrees with Vu.

Consumers are finally fed up with fast fashion, which is amazing, Craner said.

One way people can help keep this trend going is by shopping at local businesses or those owned by OCC Fashion students.

During the school year, it is possible to purchase clothes and accessories from these students and more at events organized by the fashion program, such as the pop-up store The Box and the Coast pop-ups. Collective, a collaborative group of OCC student brands. . Next fall, as the campus begins to reopen, OCC students will have the chance to see the work of their fellow students and help fund scholarships for fashion students.

Support our students who have their own brand, Jimenez said.

For more information about the program and courses offered by OCC Fashion Program, visit here.