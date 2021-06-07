Fashion
Tommy Mallet talks about introducing his fashion brand in the US – Footwear News
Tommy Mallet is a force of nature. The fast-talking 29-year-old Briton first rose to fame on the British reality show “The Only Way Is Essex”, but since 2015 he has built his eponymous shoe and fashion brand, Mallet, powered by strength of will, abundant caffeine and a deep and lasting passion for sneakers.
Retailers and consumers alike have embraced the entrepreneur’s vision as he extends beyond men’s sneakers to offer footwear and clothing for women and children. The brand is now present in more than 145 stores in the UK, Europe, Dubai and South Africa, including Selfridges, Harrods and Harvey Nichols.
And now it has finally entered the American market.
In May, Fred Segal hosted a Mallet pop-up at his Sunset Boulevard store. And this month, the brand will debut at Saks Fifth Avenue locations in Miami and Beverly Hills, Calif., As well as online, where fans can access seven exclusive styles, including the Diver 2.0 in gray. and the Kingsland White Reflect with a clear sole.
Mallet, who recently welcomed a son with his girlfriend Georgia Kousoulou, caught up with FN just before Saks’ debut to talk about making that long-held dream come true.
How is the deployment in the United States going so far?
TM: It’s been an amazing few months commercially. I tried to expand into the United States for five years, but we didn’t do anything because we didn’t have the right formula in place. Now we have our PR companies behind us. I have a distribution center and more industry contacts. And it’s got to the point where we deliver to Saks Fifth Avenue now. We also had a pop-up store at Fred Segal. Funny enough, Fred Segal was a store I met five years ago when I was in LA, but now wasn’t a good time for us as a business. We had a lot to learn at the time. And we just didn’t have enough experience in running American affairs.
What are the big differences between the UK and US markets?
TM: “I’m English so I couldn’t go to the stores with my boast that I have and trust that. There are only 68 million people in the UK – it’s not that many people – and there really aren’t that many people like me. You go to the United States and everyone is a character, so I’m just another guy in the fashion industry. But it was very well received for us. We also had very good press. People were interested in our history. Due to the lockdown, there has been a lot of unhappiness and sadness so it’s nice to see something new coming out. “
What do retail buyers like about your brand?
TM: “The brand is very accessible, the price is right and the quality is high, it ticks a lot of boxes. Not only that, I also have a fairly large presence in the brand, with me as the Creative Director and Owner. And I have quite a few followers on Instagram. It plays a role because I always post the stores I work with, so it goes hand in hand. And besides, I’m pretty tired now [because we have a new baby] – but in everyday life I’m actually quite fun and outgoing.
Mallet started out as a luxury sneaker brand, but you have since added clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Are shoes still important to you?
TM: “I live and breathe sneakers since I was a kid. As superficial as it may sound, I grew up basically measuring people’s success with the sneakers they wore. I love the story behind it all. I like that I can walk the road in a pair of sneakers and someone can understand who I am as a person by the shoe I wear. In fact, I would stop people on the street if they carried a bag with a shoebox in it because I wanted to know what they were buying. And I continued to develop myself as a brand selling clothes, kids’ shoes, and women’s shoes, but the heart of the brand and what I stand for is men’s shoes. I am absolutely obsessed.
Now that you’ve entered the United States, what’s next on your to-do list?
TM: “It’s just to literally take what I did in the UK, bring it to the US, bring it to Canada, I’m going to take it to Australia and I’m going to bring it to the United States. world. And i will be one of the [biggest brands out there] in the next five to ten years. I want to build something that I can leave to my son now, so I’m definitely on fire.
