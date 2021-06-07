LIFE to Host Pride Month Fashion Show and Health Show





Posted: June 7, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – LIFE Inc. will host the Strutting for Life Fashion Show for Pride Month. The event will take place at Club Metro 2.0 in Jackson at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. The following Saturday (June 12), the organization will present the Having Faith While Having Hope trade fair and the pop-up store in the same place. The event starts at 2:00 p.m. The Open Arms Healthcare mobile clinic will be on hand to provide HIV testing and HIV prevention information, including information on PrEP. The fashion show will feature clothing from critically acclaimed local, regional and national designers. For those who are tested for HIV, there will be no entry fee. For all others, the fee is $ 10. Doors will open for Happy Hours from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a show start at 8:00 p.m. According to LIFE, Inc, with a free barbecue, cool games, live music and an intense DJ battle, the Have Faith, Have Hope health show and pop-up shop are expected to be on a Sunday after- noon of entertainment and community vendors and health advocates and providers on site to provide services and information from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. We are delighted to host these events with coronavirus restrictions slightly lifted, said L.IFE CEO and Executive Director Temica Tutt Morton. The community has been vaccinated and we want to celebrate the priority we have placed on health in the hope that more people will continue to make their well-being a vital part of their lives. In Mississippi, new HIV diagnoses continued to be high year after year, between 424 and 509 each year from 2014 to 2019. The state has the sixth highest HIV rate in the country, and Jackson remains inundated with new ones. case. Experts report a barrage of barriers comprising a convoluted combination of cultural, logistical and economic factors preventing Mississippians from accessing PrEP and other HIV prevention methods and tools.

