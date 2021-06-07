Match Fitness: catching up on fashion

Before you dig, a mea culpa: this edition of Match Fitness is a doozy! Instead of hitting the expected rate of one column every two or three weeks, it’s been about a month and a half. With several Seattle Sounders and OL Reign games over this time, there is a long way to go. I’ll do my best to keep it brief, while making it worth it. Just know that there is a lot of style to go into. Let’s go!



There are some really fun / funny carpool buddies on the team these days. Danny Leyva drives to work by Ral Ruidaz, which I have to imagine is one of the most enjoyable trips possible. Kelyn Rowe and Brad Smith are the other most notable duo. They aren’t a weird couple, but they do make a fun couple, at least in terms of their style. Brad Smith is a designer brand big guy. He loves labels as he loves his wife. In this first photo, he’s wearing a Givenchy shirt, Louboutin sneakers and a Gucci bag. Even dressed a little in the second photo, he’s still wearing a Dover Street Market x Off White t-shirt that will set you back over $ 100 if you can find one at a dealer.

Meanwhile, Rowes brings the true energy of Wine Guy into his two looks here. With what appears to be canvas Sperrys and a light jacket at first, he’s just as ready for a game or outing on Lake Washington in his boat. Rowe’s second look is a lot stronger, in my opinion. The shirt is superb. I have a soft spot for a floral print with the dark base color serving as the perfect base for the muted pastel colors in the print, which scale is excellent. The way he styled it too, with the undone buttons, hanging Ray-Bans, and casually rolled up sleeves gives the look a really cool vibe. Pairing the nonchalance of the shirt with pants and moccasins is a pro move, a very good job.



For some people, being casual with your fit isn’t going to be enough. There is a long tradition of Sounders goaltenders who really dress for games, and Spencer Richey and Stefan Cleveland clearly understand the mission even if their interpretations are a little different. Cleveland appears to be using her match day looks to test out running outfits for the summer wedding season. I really dig the choice to work in shades of blue, going for a jacket with a denim vibe paired with darker blue pants and a striped bow tie that bridges the gap between the two shades of blue. The cuff of the pants is great, and the loafers with ILOVE buckle. My only complaint is that something weird is going on with her necklace. I think it’s more attention to detail than fit, so I’ll let it slide.

Richey and Jimmy Medranda look like they coordinated their outfits, but I hope they both dressed like they were going to kill Captain America after the game by accident. I’m a huge fan of the turtleneck looks of these two guys. Richeys looks more comfortable with his turtleneck and thicker overcoat. The cut is excellent and her haircut is clean. I would feel perfectly safe with him as a bodyguard. The rotation of Medrandas on the turtleneck is definitely flashier. Leaning towards the lighter side of the same color scheme, the white shirt and sneakers really brighten up this look. The silver chain and Ferragamo belt take it up a notch or two.



Grid view



















To be perfectly fair, the styling play over the first two months of the season for the Sounders has been a bit lackluster. It wasn’t bad, but nobody really hit the levels we’ve seen in the past, and it doesn’t look like the guys are having that much fun with it. This is absolutely not the case with OL Reign. Week after week, Reign players bring style play out of the park when they arrive at Cheney, and they do so while walking to a real track with teammates greeting them with cheers and a curated playlist. to get the right mood. Amber Brooks killed him with this Nike tracksuit, but worried the look wasn’t strong enough on its own. Enter the ultimate accessory: his mom! There just isn’t the flex like walking with your mom in a custom kit, and this Reign Away issue is pure bliss. Beautifully done, Ber et Bers mum.



Grid view



















Nouhou has rightly been praised for the way he has transitioned to his new role as left center-back in the last three the Sounders use. The versatility that allows him to play as one of the league’s best left-backs AND an elite CB doesn’t stop when he leaves the field, however. Nouhou also shows impressive versatility in his style. First he absolutely kills it with this high-end, grunge-inspired streetwear look, throwing sleeveless flannel over a Burberry tee and black jeans, and then finishing it off with beige suede chelsea boots. The look is hard. Then he comes to you with refined simplicity, sporting just the white button and letting his matching chain and watch speak for him. Nouhous always has something to make you go, DAMN.

OL Reign / JaneG. Photography

An outfit doesn’t have to be expensive or flashy to make a statement. Sometimes it’s better and more important to use your look to make a literal statement, and Quinns has an incredibly important one. Protect transgender children. It’s that simple. They crushed this one.

OL Reign / JaneG. Photography

Nicole Momiki has made incredible use of being a Nike athlete. She keeps showing off in super clean sneakers (these are awesome, and she’s shown off in Nike Blazer Lows before), and this trench-length rain jacket is awesome. We’ve only had a glimpse of her in games so far, but I’m delighted to see her creativity flourish on and off the pitch.

FC Digital sirens

Abdoulaye Cissoko is yet to make his Seattle Sounders debut, but if this H&M Jaws jersey is any indication, then he’s set to make a splash.

FC Digital sirens

Each of these four looks is strong, from the hat on Brad Smith’s head to the sneakers on everyone’s feet. I really want to talk about a few pieces here in particular, though. Fredy Montero is not featured in this edition of the column, but he could still be the Sounders’ biggest winner this time around. His cafe, Santo, made several appearances as he made sure his teammates were all hooked up with coffee and merch, and the merchandise was good. The design is simple, rather than overworked. Brad Smiths wears this hat in two of the three photos he’s here, and the tee Kelyn Rowes wears is exceptional. Rolling up the sleeves on a short-sleeved shirt is a great style move, and I appreciate that Rowes has fully embraced that.

OL Reign / JaneG. Photography

When I said the Reign players were crushing the style game, I meant it from the bottom of my heart. No Sounders player has thought of a single look Dani Weatherholt put in this one. These boots. Proportions. The high waist pants and the crop top. ATTITUDE. Gracious kindness. Boys, take some notes.

OL Reign / JaneG. Photography

I love Lauren Barnes and Jess Fishlock. I love them each individually, but I love them even more together. When we last came together for Match Fitness, they cut for their coordinating outfits. This time around, while the outfits aren’t coordinated in a coordinated fashion, they really feel like they’re meant to exist together. I can’t explain it better than to say it’s the early 90s and mom or dad has a hot new girlfriend and they’re very much in love and taking a trip to Atlantic City together. They look great, they have fun. What more ? To see more fun, I strongly suggest you check out the OL reign Instagram.

FC Digital sirens

Will Bruin has released what is, in my opinion, one of the coolest jerseys available right now. Others have spoken elsewhere about the latest Reign jersey crop, so I’ll just say that using a shared design at home and away is a great gesture, and how the names of the holders subscriptions have been incorporated into the design of the shirt on the outside is by far the best and coolest execution of this concept that I have seen. After the fact, Bruin said on Twitter that he felt like he messed up wearing a jacket and hiding exactly what he was wearing and some of the details of the shirt. While I think more Sounders players should follow his lead and pick up a Reign jersey or two, and maybe some Storm gear as well, and it would be great to see those logos and supporting the front and center, he didn’t There’s nothing wrong with trying to incorporate it into an actual outfit. Shout out to Will for grabbing that third piece to complete the look, but maybe next time use a bag or a hat.

To her credit, wearing a swimsuit as part of your normal attire can be tricky. I wrote a little guide on the subject last year and will be posting something next week specifically on how I would style the Jimi Hendrix kit. After that, I’d love to help you with your personal swimsuit issues, so prepare your questions and keep your ears and eyes peeled for more information on how to participate!