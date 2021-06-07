Fashion
Beyonc wore a David Koma corset dress to sit near court in Brooklyn
Welcome to NYLON’s Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.
Most people don’t dress for a basketball game. Beyoncé, however, is not most people. The singer attended a Brooklyn Nets game this weekend dressed as if her seats were the red carpet in a sparkle Houndstooth print shirt and corset mini dress in David Koma leather.
Beyonc attended the game alongside Jay Z, but she showed off her full solo look on Instagram, blessing her 183 million followers with five photos. The dress had pockets! We would never have known!
The look comes at a hefty price tag, but if you’ve got a few thousand extra bucks to spend, most of the pieces are still for sale (the $ 723 dress is, sadly, sold out). The dazzled shirt is currently on sale for $ 3,264, while she Magda Butrym x Linda Farrow Sunglasses and Christian Louboutin shoes are still available for sale.
Check out Beys’ full look, plus Michaela Coels’ BAFTA TV Award winning dress, Hunter Schafers fishnets, Sienna Millers’ boho comeback in the mid-years, and more, below.
Michaela coel
Michaela Coel attended the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards wearing a custom-made Maximilian dress.
Nicola coughlan
Nicola Coughlan opted for a custom blood orange dress from Valentino.
Daisy edgar jones
Daisy Edgar-Jones wore a mint green Gucci suit to virtually attend the BAFTA ceremony.
Hunter Schafer
Hunter Schafer wore a Rick Owens cutout dress with thigh-high fishnet tights to the drive-through Pose screening.
Bella hadid
Bella Hadid walked around New York City wearing a red tracksuit and a aureum gold ring.
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko donned colorful latex boots and an embellished jacket for a Pride concert in Los Angeles.
Melissa barrera
Melissa Barrera wore a Gucci paisley look at the 2021 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival and the screening of her new film In the heights.
Gigi hadid
Gigi Hadid got into the crochet trend by pairing it up Mango mesh top with matching pants and Franco Sarto sandals.
Saweetie
Saweetie took leave of give Cher the coolest gloves and stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a lace up top and black pants.
Emily ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski kept it casual with black leggings, an Online Ceramics tee and a Rowing Blazers Sherpa Fleece Jacket.
Phoebe dynevor
Phoebe Dynevor wore a ruched top that would look great the next season of Bridgerton.
Jodie Turner Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith wore a Christopher John Rogers floral look while wrapping up the press for Anne Boleyn.
Addison rae
Addison Rae wore everyone’s favorite neon sandals for summer 2021, Alohas Bellini pair in neon, with a GCDS dress.
Sienna miller
Sienna Miller kissed the bohemian styles of the mid 2000s, wearing denim shorts, flat sandals and Rag & Bones Victorine Sunglasses.
