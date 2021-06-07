Supreme and Pucci set to drop menswear collaboration – Robb Report





A funky new streetwear collaboration awaits. Supreme launches a kaleidoscopic capsule collection in collaboration with Emilio Pucci this week. Available June 10 in the US and June 12 in Japan, the drop will make a variety of men’s clothing in three colorways featuring archival prints from the 1970s from Pucci. Fancy and 1965 Tulips collections. It means everything from short and long sleeve t-shirts to soccer jerseys and a tuxedo jacket. And true to the two companies’ long history as lifestyle brands, the collection will also include a range of accessories such as sunglasses, caps, belts and lighters. Skateboarder and music producer Sage Elsesser (left) wearing pieces from the Spring 2021 collection.



Supreme Supreme and the Florentine House posted an image from skateboarder and music producer Sage Elsesser wearing a vibrant collection outfit to their social feeds on Sunday. In the photo, Elsesser wears the jersey shorts with an elastic waistband and a coordinating boxy shirt in one of Pucci’s eye-catching prints. The reaction, as the children would say, was fire, literally. The comment sections of both posts quickly filled with fiery emojis. It won’t be the first time Supreme has surprised and thrilled its legion of devoted fans with the news of a high-end collaboration. Last year, the brand partnered with Yohji Yamamoto to produce graphic t-shirts and hoodies. And in 2017, the brand partnered with Louis Vuitton and produced a highly sought-after capsule collection that included hoodies, luggage and gear dipped in the brand’s signature red color. The new Pucci collaboration, however, tastefully plays the title “The Prince of Prints” given to Emilio Pucci himself long ago. The soccer jersey and t-shirt in two of the three colors with the Supreme logo.



Supreme The Italian designer opened his first boutique in 1950 and named it The song of the sea. The boutique was dedicated to resort wear and embraced the American idea of ​​a new luxury sportswear item. Pucci has created elegant pieces for the international jet set, often experimenting with flowing shapes and comfortable fabrics, not to mention its vibrant patterns. The swirling and kaleidoscopic prints used throughout the Supreme collaboration represent a long-standing symbol of the designer, passed down by recent creative directors of the house such as Peter Dundas and Massimo Giorgetti. According to WWD, the new Supreme store in Milan, the first to open by the brand in Italy, could also offer the Supreme x Emilio Pucci capsule collection. So if you want to add one of these fun color block pieces to your wardrobe, set your alarms now for June 10 and head over to Supreme.com or the Emilio Pucci’s website for more information. Check out more images from the Supreme x Emilio Pucci capsule collection below. Supreme Supreme Supreme Supreme Supreme Supreme Supreme Supreme







