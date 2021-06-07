London fashion label 16Arlington launches alluring and subversive bridal collection

16 Bridal Arlington

Marco and Kikka, the creative duo of the ready-to-wear brand, 16Arlington certainly know how to make a Wow dress. It was natural then that they offer their own vision of the bride. But this time it’s for the bride with a bit of bite.

The 20-piece collection features a range of silhouettes ranging from their iconic short straps and sexy strapless numbers that hug the floor, to a Bianca Jagger-inspired three-piece pant look for the tailored and booted bride. . The line also incorporates their distinctive design elements, pointed collars and feather trims, as well as soft iridescent sequins. Yes, the collection offers romance and glamor, but in true 16Arlington style, the designs are underpinned by the subversive.

16Arlington Bridal prices range from 895-2700 and will be available exclusively on 16arlington.co.uk and MATCHESFASHION.com. There will also be a chance to have fittings by appointment in the London studio, as well as bespoke modifications previously reserved for international talent including Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Solange Knowles and Billie Eilish.

As part of our Wedding Edit offering, we are extremely excited to launch an exclusive bridal capsule of styles fit for ceremony and reception from 16Arlington. The collection includes sequined mini dresses, feathered dresses and glamorous satin sets – perfect for our clients who want to stand out on their big day. Natalie Kingham, Global Fashion Officer, MATCHESFASHION

Felicity Carter: Tell us about the 16Arlington Bride collection, how it came about.

16Arlington: It’s been a dream for us ever since we started offering bridal wear, at the end of the day you do it one step at a time; the launch looked really good for “right now” – in part because so many brides have to plan their weddings for the second or third time after the hell of the lockdown. We know that people want to compose joy. We really wanted to present the bride as a true luxury fashion offering, to completely get rid of the stifling that surrounds the traditional bridal market. Ultimately, our intention has always been to be where our wife has the most fun … and what better place to be present than on her wedding day. We wanted to focus on the fact that the capsule was not only intended for the big day, but also everything around it and plenty of occasions, long afterwards. These pieces seem to us to be among the most special that we have designed.

FC: What was your approach to the bride?

16Arlington: We wanted to create something for the modern bride – our audience doesn’t tend to be wallflowers, so we went into the design process quite boldly. Women are such fabulous creatures and that feeling truly lives on in the heart of 16Arlington; we have never stopped being inspired by glamorous, eccentric and fearless women. We wanted to offer something good outside of the stereotypical bridal box and embrace inclusiveness in every way, whether it’s walking down the aisle in a maxi dress, going for a mini, three-piece suit, or even pajamas. ample. as a set with our signature collar and feathered cuffs. It’s a concise and focused cut – twenty pieces – but we really think there is something that speaks to every corner of our audience.

FC: How long has it been in preparation?

16Arlington: It was really interesting to see over the past year or so how the mindset of the modern bride has shifted to a much less traditional space. We have had an overwhelming reaction to many of our basic endless styles in white in our collections. The brides opted for more discreet ceremonies and matching outfits. This timing really started a fire that was already burning, and the organic demand pushed us to officially launch the nuptials. We can’t wait to see people wearing it.

FC: What shapes can we expect and how did you integrate your RTW signatures into this collection?

16Arlington: We work with the key ingredients of our brands. We wanted 16ABRIDAL to be a totally symbiotic extension of our ready-to-wear. The capsule is a selection of anchor styles that we know our woman responds to, and lots of new silhouettes – the one thing all shapes have in common is a sense of movement. We approached building this line with great care as to how our wife would feel and move while wearing these pieces on her big day … that’s what really was at the forefront of the design. Feel amazing, and watch it too.

FC: What’s the process for the bride, from nominations to modifications?

16Arlington: We’re incredibly excited to open our studio in London for all brides to come by appointment and edit, tailor or create fully personalized bridal looks from the capsule. Developing personalized looks is really our favorite activity, it’s what gets us up in the morning … so we can’t wait to open the doors to the studio. Bridalwear is going to be an offering all year round; Our intention is to continually evolve and develop the edit organically – learning from our audience along the way. We are also very honored to have had the support of the MATCHESFASHION.COM in the launch of this new category; they host an exclusive montage. Natalie Kingham was an invaluable sounding board on this project – essentially encouraging to compose the fabulous at every turn!

See more on 16arlington.co.uk and MATCHESFASHION.com.