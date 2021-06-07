The 59 dress that will be everywhere this summer





Come back to summer 2019 and all you might be able to see are peas. Black and white spots, to be precise, on a flowing long-sleeved midi dress. We are of course referring to this The Zara dress, which was so ubiquitous that not only did all colleagues, friends and passers-by on the street wear it, it also spawned her own Instagram account. Since last year didn’t really have an It dress, for obvious reasons, 2021 is now making up for it in style. Get ready for a hot COS summer. Dress 59 COS With its gathered waist, circular skirt and ankle-hugging hem, the COS gathered dress is one of the first successes. It pops up everywhere, dominates algorithms and monopolizes store windows, inspiring us all to contemplate the glory of this less than 60-year-old wonder. Available in a versatile black that goes with everything (the current shiny emerald is sadly sold out), there have been rough times in COS stores across the UK, with people arguing over the last size in stock. 1 of ten 2 of ten 3 of ten 4 of ten 5 of ten 6 of ten 7 of ten 8 of ten 9 of ten ten of ten What makes it so good? The shape is flattering without being tacky, while the neckline cut adds an elegant touch. It has distinctly ’90s vibes and is interesting without being picky or overly complicated. In short, that’s all now. And it’s not just a summer adventure. Layer long sleeves underneath and add tights for fall / winter. A dress for all seasons, you might say. And you would be right.

