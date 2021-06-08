Fashion
The Express Clearance section offers stunning homecoming dresses and more, starting at $ 10
You can always trust Express be stocked with solid work clothes and alluring summer dresses. As you return to work in an office this summer, you should check out retailers section online customs clearance for a few pieces to refresh your business-casual wardrobe.
Right now, Express is offering up to 70% off clearance items for men and women, with an additional 50% off your cart. For example, this Pink V-Neck Floral Shift Dress Originally cost $ 70, but it’s now reduced to $ 49.99. However, once you add it to your cart, you’ll get an additional 50% off and see it priced at just $ 24.99 in your cart.
On the other hand, if you have a summer wedding to attend, this simple and tight black maxi dress, now only $ 19.99 in your cart, is sure to turn heads. And, if you have multiple weddings in your schedule, it’s versatile enough to wear on a few.
outraged Dresses, you will also find favorites of the fall and winter seasons, like sweatshirts, sherpa jackets, jumpsuits and sweaters. You may not need the items now, but it is worth taking a look, you will save a lot for the seasons to come.
Take a look at some of the most notable dresses in the Express Clearance section with prices so great it almost sounds too good to be true. But don’t worry, the prices are legitimate, you really get an amazing deal!
1. V-neck floral shift dress, $ 24.99 in cart (original $ 70)
This floral v-neck sleeveless dress can be worn with heels, flats or sneakers, and you can pair it with a blazer or denim jacket to keep warm in the air conditioning. Dress it up from top to bottom for work or happy hour.
2. V-neck satin midi slip dress, $ 19.99 in the basket (Orig. $ 98)
Wear this stylish slip dress with heels at any wedding or formal event this summer. If black is not your color, there is also forest green. But, of course, black goes with everything and can be worn in all seasons.
3. Padded jumpsuit on the shoulders, $ 34.99 in basket (Orig. $ 88)
This incredibly comfortable combination is made extra chic with added shoulder pads. Wear it with sneakers for a casual dinner with friends on the weekend or slip on flats and wear it to the office.
Fit and flare sleeveless sweater dress, $ 37.49 in the basket (Orig. $ 88)
This sleeveless sweater dress comes in swan white or black, and like many others on this list, it can be dressy or casual. It’s knitted, so you probably won’t want to wear it on the hottest day of the year. But, you can definitely wear it late in the summer when the evenings are getting chilly, or on a sunny day and at 65 degrees Fahrenheit.
Long sleeve dress with smocked waist in paisley pattern, $ 39.99 (Original $ 108)
This cashmere maxi dress makes dressing cute and easy. Just throw it away! It is ventilated and can be worn for several seasons of the year.
