10 LGBTQ +-owned plant businesses to support all year round

For Pride Month, you can show your support for the LGBTQ + owned and operated plant-based businesses that make groundbreaking food, beauty, fashion and lifestyle products. Or you can consider donating to a charity to support Pride Month, such as the nonprofit organization Assistance + Feeds which is addressing food insecurity, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic. Led by Maggie Baird, aka Billie Eilish’s mother, Support + Feed has received widespread support, and other celebrities have joined in its efforts, including Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, to help bring vegan meals to My friend’s house, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping LGBTQ + youth experiencing homelessness. Whether you eat plant-based or are looking for vegan beauty, fashion, or home items, here are 10 businesses you can support to show some PRIDE.

1. NOTO Botany

Botanical Noto is a gender neutral cosmetics line aimed at all consumers. The beauty company founded by Gloria Noto aims to produce sustainable vegan products that match its competitors in terms of taste and quality. The gay-owned company works to amplify the voices of the LGBTQ + community, ensuring that its profits are used to support people who experience discrimination. One of the brand’s bestsellers is Agender Oil, described as a ‘vegan sexless oil’ that uses hemp seed oil, lavender and vetiver to soften and protect the skin. . A portion of NOTO Botanics sales will be donated to Black Lives Matter, The Okra Project and Planned Parenthood.

2. Yeah man

June also marks the start of summer barbecues and the barbecue season. Non-binary vegan chef Marino Benedetto makes one of the best vegan hot dogs we’ve found. The delicious vegetarian dog allows plant eaters to fully enjoy a grilled vegan dog without animal products. Benedetto spent 5.5 years working with homeless youth, introducing teens to nutritious, cheap but healthy foods, which prompted him to want to rethink the classic American hot dog and other meals at meat base. Benedetto has since developed recipes for vegan burgers, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, and this Yeah man.

3. BETTERAVExBETTERAVE

Ownership of women and LGBTQ + people lifestyle brand offers a wide selection of clothing including t-shirts, artwork, stickers, pins, key chains to get the word out about the benefits of going vegan or meatless. The company defends animal rights alongside LGBTQ + advocacy. Founded by Jacky Wasserman, BEETxBEET hopes to create fashionable products that give voice to those who don’t. Wasserman went vegan in 2012 and since then her passion for this way of eating, animal rights and sustainability has led her to start BEETxBEET to mix her favorite causes with her love for food, music and fashion.

4. Radical foods

Oregon Coffee Radical foods has developed a coffee alternative made from chicory, cinnamon, cocoa and dandelion that tastes like coffee but is better for the planet. Rad Roast Coffee is a unique drink mix that is vegan and dedicated to ethical farming practices and food production. Portland’s popular café uses ethically sourced ingredients and donates 5% of its profits to organizations dedicated to social change, including Wild Diversity, Supporting Diversity and Safe Spaces For POC and LGBTQIA +. If you’re not in or near Portland, buy a 2.13-ounce bag of Rad Roast from Radical Foods online for $ 9.

5. Brave Gentleman

In 2015, PETA appointed brave gentleman Owner Joshua Katcher is the most influential designer of the year after launching his business dedicated to haute couture from ethical materials. The LGBTQ +-owned brand makes ethically-sourced clothing and footwear made from fully recyclable materials. The fashion line is all vegan, making it a go-to choice for any plant-based consumer who also has an eye for the good stuff. From their designer coats to faux leather boots, Brave GentleMan is at the forefront of vegan menswear.

6. W3LL PEOPLE

Founded by Shirley Pinkson, W3LL PEOPLE is dedicated to promoting equality and ending cruelty to animals. The cosmetics brand offers cruelty-free, vegan makeup and skin care products that inspire consumers to practice equality, inclusion and anti-discrimination. The makeup brand is LGBTQ + owned and promotes activism and gives a voice in an industry where discriminatory practices are often overlooked compared to other industries.

7. Heidi Ho Foods

Chef Heidi Lovig decided that after years of health problems she would devote herself to studying nutrition and cooking. After graduating from culinary school, Lovig set out to develop vegan foods that had nutritional ingredients but delicious enough that everyone loved them.

she founded Heidi Ho Foods to help integrate plant-based foods and educate consumers that vegan foods don’t have to limit taste and enjoyment. His company produces fan-favorite products like vegan queso and dairy-free cheeses. Her website and posts also promote diversity and inspire other LGBTQ + women and entrepreneurs to start their own new businesses.

8. Sauce and Destroy

Sauce and Destroy come from Alana Reali who was feeling frustrated after years of struggling to find a quality vegan sauce. Wanting to expand the marinara offer, Reali decided to create a new marinara based on his own family recipes. With no added sugar, minimal ingredients and the perfect range of spices and seasonings, its marinara will enhance the taste of almost anything you want to flavor. Sauce and Destroy is a deliciously made sauce, bottled in small quantities to ensure taste and quality.

9. Luscious by Lagusta

Lagusta Yearwood launched her gourmet chocolate brand with the central idea that her company would prioritize ethical and cruelty-free production practices. Founded in 2003, Succulent lagusta is committed to the environment, plant-based nutrition and social justice. Each year, the artisanal chocolate company donates a portion of its profits to organizations that help members of the LGBTQ + community overcome hardships, such as Gender Justice LA, Transgender Law Center, Support + Feed, and d ‘other.

10. Nicole Zizi Studio

Nicole ziziThe brand is dedicated to genderless streetwear made from sustainable materials such as organic cotton and recycled polyester. Its streetwear basics are produced in small series, which guarantees fair trade standards. The fashion brand recently released a cactus leather shoulder bag. Focused on durability and genderless styles, Zizi is considered a leader in the rapidly evolving fashion industry.