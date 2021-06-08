3 things you might not know about fast fashion

We all want to feel good about what we wear. Our style can be a powerful way to express ourselves and share a part of us with the world. But the way our styles are made can also leave a lasting impact that might not reflect our values. This is why it is so important to learn the harmful aspects of fast fashion and how we can claim a more ethical industry.

Fast fashion companies mass produce clothes without caring too much about the environment and the well-being of the people who make them. While the industry and fashion companies must take responsibility for making ethical decisions for people and the environment, as a consumer it can be helpful to know the problematic aspects of the industry in order to hold brands accountable. or give up fast fashion altogether. and opt for more ethical and sustainable fashion alternatives.

Here are three things you might not know but should know! on fast fashion.

Fast fashion practices pollute the environment, and all too often our clothes end up in landfills. Switching to slow, sustainable fashion would be better for people and the planet. Photo by Marsel / Adobe Stock

Fast fashion is bad for the environment

From start to finish, fast fashion practices harm the environment.

The fashion industry was responsible for about 2.1 billion metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions in 2018, or about 4% of global emissionsaccording to McKinsey & Company. Too often, clothes end up in landfills or thrown away. In 2018, for example, 17 million tonnes of textiles were produced, according to estimates by the Environmental Protection Agency. And because many fast fashion pieces are made from synthetic fabrics, they won’t break down when they end up in landfills. In addition, when plastic-based clothes are washed, they release microplastics (small pieces of plastic) which, essentially, end up in places where plastic shouldn’t be (think: bellies of sea creatures).

Every item of clothing we buy has been created by someone. Garment workers deserve a living wage and safe working conditions. Photo by Strandret / Adobe Stock.

Fast fashion has an impact on people

Without garment workers, fashion could not exist. Yet women textile workers, many of whom are women of color, are too often underpaid and work in unsafe conditions.

Safety issues in factories have long been a problem. In 2013, attention was drawn to this issue when the collapse of Rana Plaza factory in Bangladesh killed more than 1,100 people and injured 2,500. Following the collapse, Bangladesh Agreement on Fire and Building Safety, a legally binding agreement between brands and unions, has been put in place. The agreement aims to prevent building collapses, fires and other accidents through health and safety measures. A renewed agreement was put in place in 2018. However, this agreement is not permanent and its future is unclear. The deal was will expire on May 31, 2021, but was renewed for a three more months.

In addition, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, fast fashion brands canceled orders or late payment on an estimate $ 40 billion worth of clothing. It took a dangerous toll on many garment workers, who were already underpaid. Activists and organizations continued their work to empower brands. the #PayUp movement, for example, calls for a just future for garment workers, where brands must honor their contracts, pay a living wage, and more.

There is an intersection between the impact of fast fashion on people and the environment. A shift to slow, sustainable fashion would be better for everyone. A more ethical and sustainable approach to fashion must take into account the people who make the clothes, the people who wear them and the environment in which the clothes exist.

Fast fashion companies need to make ethical and conscious decisions for the environment and for garment workers. Consumers can help empower the fashion industry by pushing for meaningful and lasting change within the industry. Photo by CreativePhotography / Adobe Stock.

There are simple exchanges for fast fashion and opportunities for empowering the industry

The good news is that there are a number of ways to tackle unethical fast fashion fashion, so there’s likely a solution that will work well for you. Making thoughtful buying decisions, for example, can be an option that you can easily incorporate into your lifestyle. It can be like choosing clothes that you know you are going to use a lot, taking care of what you already have, buying from a slow fashion brand, or going for used parts. Unlike fast fashion companies, slow fashion brands consider the impact of what they produce. Slow fashion brands keep the environment in mind, whether it’s making products only as they’re ordered, using environmentally friendly raw materials and dyes, or limiting the amount of resources. that they use to create clothes. But slow fashion must also mean taking into consideration the people who make and wear the clothes (like: paying a living wage, ensuring safe and fair working conditions, offering inclusive sizes, etc.).

Another way to push back the practices of fast fashion is to become a Consumer activistan idea that goes beyond the concept of being an ethical consumer and encourages us to push for meaningful and lasting change within the fashion industry. It might look like empowering fashion brands by signing petitions, asking questions and supporting legislation that would protect garment workers and the environment. In one recent article, journalist Elizabeth Cline writes: Would the problem you are trying to solve with your shopping cart be better solved with a new rule, a new regulation, a ban, an inducement, a new social program, a different way of doing things? things ? The answer is almost always Yes.

Whether you are new to these aspects of fast fashion or have worked to empower the industry before, there are important conversations to be had and changes to be made. And there is a place for you at the table.

