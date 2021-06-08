TikTok Teens Stage Walkout, Restrictive Protest Dress Code





A TikToker, claiming his school instituted a restrictive dress code to control what female students wore, documented a protest that included several students baring their bellies and a walkout. The video, by TikTok user @baggyjeanmom, has attracted more than 2.8 million views in the four days since it was posted to the platform. The video begins with the superimposed caption, “Protesting my school’s dress code,” in the opening scene. The TikToker included an explanation in the caption: “We started it all because our manager was going to have a dress code meeting, so on meeting day we did. (There was a reason.) ” TikTok shows video clips and photos documenting the protest, including students who wrote “Distraction” and “Am I distracting?” with the marker on their stomachs. The video also includes signage that provides targeted messages about the protest, including one that says, “Teach boys to focus, not girls to cover up,” and another that says, “If children’s bellies distract you. , you should not work with children. ” In a follow-up video, the TikToker explained, “The reason we did all of this was because we were going to have a dress code assembly. We thought the dress code was sexist towards women and perpetuated also the culture of rape, which made us very uncomfortable. ” She went on to explain, “We all want some freedom of speech and the freedom to express our confidence, whether it’s in a loose t-shirt or a tiny tank top.” She also shared that although one of her favorite teachers questioned their approach to protesting the dress code, he ultimately expressed support for their cause. She pointed to a negative comment in the video that suggested students know that dress codes exist in the workplace. “These little kids are going to have a hard time finding a job in the future,” the post said, “if they can’t understand the basics of the dress code.” She said, in response to that comment: “We know we’ll have a dress code when we get older, and maybe uniforms with whatever job comes along, but right now we’re in school. We are in a learning environment. We shouldn’t have to be kicked out of class for wearing a crop top. ” A number of people sounding in the original TikTok video supported the protest. One wrote: “I don’t understand how schools are going to have mandatory dress codes when the law requires us to be there. It’s not like we get paid. Another encouraged the protest method, noting, “My school has a bunch of guys and girls doing it. Now there is no dress code. Carry on!” The best stories of today

* First published: June 7, 2021, 5:34 p.m. CDT

Phil west

Phil West is a seasoned professional writer and editor, and the author of two football books, The United States of Soccer and I Believe That We Will Win, both published by The Overlook Press. His work has appeared most recently in MLSSoccer.com, The Striker Texas and Texas Highways. Based in Austin, he is also a lecturer in the writing program at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

