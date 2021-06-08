Fashion company Siragusa launches new patented notched collar shirt, dares to take menswear to new levels.

This innovative design is the first utility patent on a men’s dress shirt in over a century.

The original design comes from Siragusa, a fashion design, invention and production company set to launch its new patented notched collar shirt in May 2021. Limited edition and handmade offerings will be available through an online order with a personalized application and delivered to measure. -draw luxury-style boxes.

The innovative, stylish and creative shirt design attempts to introduce a new look for men’s dress shirts unlike anything available. For decades, men’s shirts have always had the same feel and look. Siragusa has patented a notched collar that will change the outlook, trends and styles of menswear around the world. With notches on either side of the collar, each shirt is constructed where the shirt collar is always straight. Two decades of custom design have gone into the development of this extravagant shirt designed in Italy and made in the USA.

The Notch Collar has a modern design look that is suitable for both casual and corporate wear. It’s also a great choice to wear at events, social gatherings, and in the city.

“My first invention, the Sneaker Shields ™, has become an international hit, selling over a million pairs to date. It is one of the most sought after shoe care products on the market, ”said Paul Siragusa, CEO of Siragusa Apparel. “My latest invention, the Notch Collar just made its debut on ABC’s hit show ‘Queen of the South.’ I can’t wait to bring new styles and sensations to the world of menswear.

Paul Siragusa is a creative fashion designer and inventor who has been working in the e-commerce industry since 2006. His first Sneaker Shields ™ concept was launched that same year and became a worldwide hit. After years of research and development, Paul completed and patented the invention of the Notch collar, which led to the creation of his Siragusa shirt.

Whenever people wear samples of the Siragusa Notch Collar Shirt, they are admired and commented on. People love it for the way it combines color combinations and for a new look when worn over a jacket. It looks great when worn on its own or with a jacket, which makes it great for that traditional look or looking for something unique.

Siragusa has previously supplied its unique, handmade custom shirts for clients like Jerry Jones at the Frisco Star’s Cowboys Club, as well as with Club Corp at the Tower Club in downtown Dallas. With a dedicated production team and the creation of a new mobile app, Siragusa Apparel plans to make the shirt available for online orders to the general public. This app allows users to scan their body, generate measurements and store them in their profiles. An attractive and interactive 3D custom shirt maker allows users to create design ideas and select the shirt designs they want. They are personalized and adapted to the morphology of each person. Payment is easy and the app accepts various payment options including PayPal, Apple Pay, credit cards, and more.

Siragusa Apparel’s production facility is located in Houston, Texas, and handles everything including cutting, sewing, packaging, shipping, design, and customer service. The entire production is overseen by master Broadway clients who know style and uniqueness. The quality control that goes into these premium material men’s designs will make you look like a million dollars from the boardroom to the hottest nightclub.

For more information, please visit https://siragusa.com/.

About Siragusa Apparel

Siragusa Apparel is a fashion invention, design and production company with a factory in Houston, Texas. The company accepts online orders, manages the entire garment production, and delivers customers to their doorstep. They have over 15 years of experience in the industry and provide quality service at unbeatable prices.

