Katie’s ‘Bachelorette’ Premiere Dress Looks Like a Flaming Hot Cheeto





Fuck a husband, this woman needs to find herself a stylist. ICYMI, Katies Bachelorette The first dress looked like a lace take on a Flamin Hot Cheeto and I won’t rest until her current stylist apologizes or a deal with the Cheetos brand is solidified. Since showing up on the first night of Matt James’ season The single person wielding a vibrator, Katie has been an undeniable fan favorite. Personally, I don’t get the hype, I get the major energy from Pick Me Girl, but I don’t necessarily drink the Bach Nation Kool-Aid so you can’t do without me. If you’re reading this, Katie, I’m a bitch. I am sorry! But, maybe not as sorry as your stylist should be. Everyone knows the Bachelorette is usually dressed in Randi Rahm Couture, but whether or not that means the shell looks good is always a dice game. In the past, we’ve gotten a pretty even mix of hot dresses and hot messes, so I’m sad to report that Katies’ first dress definitely falls into the latter category. Dress aside, Katie looked gorgeous. She had an amazingly good hairstyle day (like Kate Middleton With A Fresh Blowout level good) and her makeup was perfectly shiny. It’s not Katie’s slander; it’s just a deep examination of what appears to be Randi Rahm attempting to recreate everyone’s favorite hot and sizzling snacks in couture form. Why, dear Lord? Why did they turn this girl into a walking Cheeto? And before I say I’m dramatic, check out this pic of Flaming Hot Cheetos and compare them to the dress in terms of color and texture: Of all the scandals that have marked the Bachelor franchise, I would venture to say that this is perhaps the biggest to date. Who did this to him? How do we make sure that he or she is getting their performance ?? I point my finger directly at Cary Fetman, the show’s notorious stylist who was once called in for messing up our daughter. In the teaser for the new season, Fetman styled Katie in the craziest lilac ball gown ever, with visible bonings and cheesy silver appliqués. To add salt to the wound, Fetman then superimposed a Be a Katie slogan t-shirt on the dress in an attempt at a girl next door vibe. The result was a girl who didn’t know how to dress, but I mean, maybe she lives next door too? IDK how your neighbor dresses! Fetman also stylized Katie in a purple leather pencil skirt for more another promo shoot and fans were positively angry after calling out the skirt being worn inside out. Yeah, backwards. Does Cary care ?! With those previous missteps in mind, I can only assume he was munching on Cheetos during his lunch break when the sartorial inspiration for tonight seems to kick in. The only good side of this story? It’s possible this dress really will help Katie find true love. If a man can get past his terrible wardrobe, this is bound to be the real deal! Having said that, I have my fingers crossed for several things. First, that Fetman gets the boot before the end of the season. Second, that Katie gets a contract with the Cheetos brand. Give our queen your flamboyant piece, Cheetos!







