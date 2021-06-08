Deadpool shot Wolverine in the face for Marvels’ big X-Men crossover





After many months of anticipation, the X-Men are finally hosting their big, overpowered diplomatic summit slash fashion showcase event, and the Hellfire Gala is the hottest ticket around. From the Fantastic Four to Doctor Doom, from Russian dignitaries to Shiar aliens, a comic book event has never been more perfectly calibrated to bring you the Monday Funnies promise from the society pages of superhero lives, from the many real world celebrities that Marvel artists slipped into the gala crowds for the little moments of crossover fun between the Marvel Comics umbrellas. Except Deadpool. What else is going on in the pages of our favorite comics? Well, you say. Welcome to Monday Funnies, Polygons weekly list of books our comic book publisher enjoyed last week. His pages on the society of superhero lives, partly on reading recommendations, partly on this cool art. There may be spoilers. There may not be enough context. But there will be great comics. (And if you missed the last edit, read this.) Image: Benjamin Percy, Joshua Cassara / Marvel Comics Wade you are not dressed almost fashionable enough, at least put those floats back on. Image: Gerry Duggan, Matteo Lolli / Marvel Comics The actual Gala began in an issue of Marauders, with Emma Frost as the hostess of the entire Marvel Universe, and there were a lot of good little moments. Doctor Strange sighing in relief at not being the most dressed person in the room, Ben Grimm finding the most unsavory mutants in their play corner, then, too this. Image: Zeb Wells, Stephen Segovia / Marvel Comics And then there was this pure Venture Bros. moment. Hellions. Image: James Tynion IV, lvaro Martnez Bueno / DC Comics Am I good to talk about the twist at the end of James Tynions The pretty house by the lake # 1 now? Otherwise, keep scrolling. A group of acquaintances united by their one kind but weird pal are all invited to a weekend at a lakeside home to celebrate Vaccine Summer 2021, only for their pal to reveal he’s the vanguard of an alien invasion that just sparked the apocalypse but he loved them all too much to let them die so he made this house perfect and now if they all quarantined themselves there and pretended everything was fine while the world was burning around them he would love it and I swear it’s literally a nightmare I had last week. Image: Charles Soule, Steve McNiven / Marvel Comics The Marvels Star Wars comics launched their own crossover this week with a shocking twist: it’s all about a major character from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Image: Mariko Tamaki, Amancay Nahuelpan / DC Comics Racial portrayal can be tricky when it comes to alien characters raised on Earth, like Crush, an abandoned alien baby who was raised in the United States by Latino parents. But when a super strong girl is standing around, her biceps sticking out of the T-shirt, she clearly ripped her sleeves off, brewing herself a pot of mocha and complaining about how her girlfriend broke up with her, I only have one thing to say: Crush is the representation of Latinx and does she want my number too? Image: Al Ewing, Joe Bennett / Marvel Comics There are only three other numbers of Immortal hulk left and hello, I’m going to miss the Joe Bennetts pages. Image: Ram V, Germanic / DC Comics Props to Ram V for writing this exhibition-filled gag, but extra props to Xermanico for rendering it in a way that made me laugh.

